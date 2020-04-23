US gov’t provides G$100M for Guyana to combat COVID-19

…funds to be disbursed rapidly for implementation of activities

The United States government has made available G$100M to the Ministry of Public Health and its partners to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19)

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown,through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the U.S. government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to Guyana through the U.S. Caribbean Resiliency Partnership, the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is releasing US$475,000 to help address Guyana’s priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention & control, and emergency operation centers,”the statement said.