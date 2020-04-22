OCGI begins wind-down of Guyana operations

OLDENDORFF Carriers Guyana Inc. (OCGI) is winding down operations in Guyana after its customer RUSAL did not extend an operational contract with the company.

OCGI has been performing a barging and trans-shipment operation for bauxite exports on the Berbice River.

OCGI currently employs 132 Guyanese in Berbice.

“OCGI yesterday delivered the Letters of Notice to the office of the chief labour officer and to the workers’ union. The company will work closely with the chief labour officer to ensure that the wind-down is done in accordance with Guyanese law,” a release said.

The company will also work together with the Ministry of Social Protection and the Department of Labour to ensure that all employees receive their due compensation under Guyana’s laws.

“Wherever possible, OCGI will work with our employees, the government and other stakeholders to redeploy employees affected by the wind-down.

“It is with the deepest regret that OCGI must close its operations in Guyana. Over the past 15 years, OCGI has developed a very dedicated and loyal workforce who have performed very well, often under difficult conditions. OCGI is very proud of what it has achieved together with its employees in Guyana,” the release noted.

It also noted that OCGI has developed wonderful working relationships with the people of Guyana, particularly in New Amsterdam and up the Berbice River, and the company is truly sad to leave this beautiful country.