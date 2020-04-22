New handwashing stations to be established- Mayor Narine

NEW handwashing stations will soon be established around the City of Georgetown to assist in the government’s effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, on Monday evening, during the NCN programme ‘COVID-19 Conversations’.

“We have to take all precautions set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) and the Ministry of Public Health to ensure the safety our citizens amid the COVID-19 crisis…we have to do our part,” said Mayor Narine.

Mayor Narine noted that all of the facilities under the council which include health centres and municipal markets among others have existing handwashing stations.

On March 22, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central partnered with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) to install a public handwashing station at the Stabroek Market Square.

Bourda and Kitty markets also benefitted from a similar exercise undertaken in April by the Lions Club of Bel Air.

The City Mayor also explained that to ensure social distancing is maintained at the Stabroek and Bourda markets only two main gates are open allowing them to better monitor the flow of people.

He noted customers and vendors are required to use the handwashing stations placed at the entrance before entering the market.

“We encourage customers who wish to enter these markets to make use of the handwashing stations. They also need to wear a facemask before entering or they will be refused entry,” he explained.

Mayor Narine reiterated calls for the general public to heed the Ministry of Health’s public advisories of handwashing/sanitising, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces persons come into contact with regularly, social distancing, wearing a face mask and adhering to the 6pm-6am curfew.