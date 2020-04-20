Pause in sports good for athletes mental health development 

– players could learn from stars who battled mental health problems

By Clifton Ross

LOCAL athletes should cherish this forced break in action due to the covid-19 outbreak as it is a golden opportunity to replenish one’s mental strength following an action-packed start to 2020.

With isolated physical therapy being key for those local athletes whose primary mode of practice and work consist of outdoor sessions, mass gathering, physical contact and social bonding; mental health takes to the forefront of such a lengthy break.

In times when gyms are closed, and mass gathering and mass is prohibited; the mental side of things really seem to compliment the physical aspect in the lives of the local pros.

Due to the worldwide break in outdoor events including sports, athletes globally have been forced to continue their same training and practice regimes within the confines of their homes or living quarters.

But outside of training with the boys and hitting the gym, easing the mind of the rigors of a full season of action whether it be cricket, soccer (football), rugby or even golf which is played almost the entire year; is equally crucial.

Spending time with loved ones and being indoors is an immense part of healing and staying in the right mental frame of mind for professional atheles.

While training relentlessly and packing on gains is a great way to keep one’s game and career in peak shape, having a calm state and peace of mind is more valuable than Godlike musculoskeletal physique.

Take for example the number of sportsmen who have been forced to take breaks for their work due to battling mental illness.

In cricket a number of famous players both male and female have been forced to take sudden breaks for the game in order to battle their mental health problems.

Former England players Marcus Trescothick, Andrew Flintoff, Johnathan Trott and Sarah Taylor have all come out publicly as advocates in the battle against mental health illnesses; after they all at some point in their careers battled it successfully.

While Trescothick and Trott, two of England’s batting stalwarts have made intermittent returns to cricket following breaks, they have never been the same since, a true testament to the importance of keeping one’s self fit both mentally and physically.

Other international stars such as Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, Tennis star Serena Williams, NBA legend and the logo of the national basketball association, Jerry West are also some of the famous athletes who have battled mental health illnesses.