Guyanese man dies in New York City accident

“He told me he was so scared because he just found out that the guy died”, said Perez. “He said, ‘I’m really scared about what’s going to happen.”

Perez said that her boyfriend has been giving her driving lessons — and telling her how to handle stop signs.

“You have to wait three seconds to stop and then go a little bit forward and then look for cars, and then you can go,” Perez said he had coached her.“He told me that’s exactly what he did,” she said of the crash.