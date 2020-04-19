Masks instead of kites

Trust you all had a safe relaxing Easter weekend. I am sure persons missed all the numerous activities that happened around Easter. I had initially planned to go to Lethem for Rodeo and was anticipating a great few days but I did have a fulfilling weekend anyway. I was listening to some of my favourite preachers, spent time with family, read my bible, touched base with my co-authors, watched Queen of South, meditated and distributed masks. Around Easter, it is normal to distribute kites but this year we distributed masks. When this year started none of us imagined we would be in this crisis and we are still adjusting.Getting involved in something meaningful helps.

I sincerely would like to thank all the persons who made the masks project possible for free distributions. I knew it was necessary to start because it would be in demand because of COVID 19. I needed back up from my tribe and I called Natasha David first and told her my idea and she agreed to assist in any event though she had never made a mask and neither had I.

I believe when we are intentional about doing something we figure a way out after committing how it can be done. Diana Trotman was contacted and she said yes. Meleesa Payne and Raquel Thomas got their moms involved in the sewing also. Nakeisha Niles got her grandmother involved and I got my mom and daughter and sister involved in production. Frances Ann Hughes, Marcie Halley, Crystal Ramlakan and Sarah Mosely also volunteered their time and Frances and Natasha celebrated their birthdays producing masks. I owe them big time. I thank Dr Vindya Persaud for her advice on manufacturing the masks and Dr Mootoo for your encouraging words. I wish more businesses and fabric stores were like Kirpalani’s. They reduced the price for cotton and donated some to our mask protect. Easter Monday my friend Raquel and I distributed masks and the people were so appreciative of the gesture. I urge community groups to get together and pool their resources to manufacture masks to take care of their communities. Crises build unity and community and foster togetherness.

One morning it was 2:00hrs and mom and I

were still steaming the masks and I was cutting the fabric. It was great chatting while working and listening to some of the music like Kenny Rogers, Lionel Richie and the Bee Gees. The reason I love all of the above singers plus Engelbert Humperdinck, Neil Diamond, Shirley Bassey, Dianna Ross, Etta James, Paul Anka, The Carpenters and Abba is from listening to my mom’s music selection she played on cassette back then. I glanced at her many times thanking God for her in our life.

She taught us lots of lessons from her actions. We did not have much but she found a way to bless others from the little we had. I am grateful that I inherited some of that from what she inherited from her mom.

I am even more grateful for the people I surround myself with and simple things we sometimes take for granted. I am grateful for my ability to focus on the silver lining. Our thoughts are very powerful.

I heard these words some time ago and they stuck with me.

Watch your THOUGHTS they become you WORDS

Watch your WORDS they become your ACTIONS.

Watch your ACTIONS they become your HABITS

Watch your HABITS they become your CHARACTER

Watch your Character it becomes your DESTINY

It begins with our THOUGHTS.

What is consuming your THOUGHTS today?

Try to keep a positive mindset in these challenging times and enjoy your own company and also your family. Find a way to add more value to yourself so you can add value to someone else during this time and when it is over.

Stay at home for your own safety or wear a mask if you have to go out because it protects us all.

I sincerely thank everyone who contributed in any way to make this project a success.

Find a way to contribute in a positive way toward to fight against COVID 19 as we continue to celebrate this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.