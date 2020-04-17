SleepIn distributes 150 food hampers to staffers

THE SleepIn Group of Hotels has donated 150 food hampers to its staffers on Thursday as part of a COVID-19 relief package.

The management of the hotel said that in light of the COVID 19 pandemic, it will be working to ensure that its employees are able to observe the social distancing protocols as set out by the Ministry of Public Health.

“We take this opportunity to remind all to follow the guidelines set forth by the World Health Organization (WHO) and those of your respective governments and local authorities. The management of the SleepIn Group of Hotels, in keeping with the established guidelines, has closed their pool bar and dine-in restaurant to the public. However, we do still offer take-out.”

Further, the hotel franchise wishes to remind the public that while its pool bar and dine-in restaurant in all three hotel locations: SleepIn International Hotel; SleepIn Guest House; and the New SleepIn Hotel & Casino remain closed to the public, customers can make use of its take-out service.

The SleepIn Group of Hotels is among several businesses in the private sector working to provide its employees with food hampers during the semi-lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.