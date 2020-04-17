OAS raps GECOM for delay in declaring elections results

THE Organisation of American States (OAS)’s Electoral Observation Mission has expressed concern that more than six weeks on, the results of the March 2, 2020 Elections have not yet been declared, and is calling on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to ensure that the procedures for the National Recount are transparent and consistent with the Electoral Laws of the country.

Instructions to elections officials conducting the recount, the OAS Mission said, must be unambiguous, and based on the provisions of the appropriate Electoral Laws.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief of Mission, former Prime Minister of Jamaica Bruce Golding, said it is rather unfortunate that, to date, an accurate and credible result that would allow a duly-elected government to assume office has not been determined. Noting that the electoral challenges facing Guyana dn’t come at a worse time, Golding said: “This is especially regrettable in light of the global health crisis that requires every government to take decisive actions, and to be able to command the confidence of its people, in order to mobilise them in thwarting the spread of the Coronavirus.”

However, with GECOM announcing that a national recount would be conducted to erase all doubts, and boost the country’s confidence in the process, the OAS is hopeful that requisite systems would be put in place to prevent the process from being compromised.

“In particular, the Mission requests GECOM take particular care to ensure that: The officials to be engaged in the recount are selected based on their impartiality, and those who have displayed partisan behaviour are excluded; the duly authorised representatives of political parties and accredited observers are allowed to see (but not handle) each ballot, and the legal provisions for challenging the determination of ballots are fully respected,” Mr. Golding said.

Further to that, the OAS EOM Chief said in his statement that GECOM should ensure that an ascertainment is made as to whether the number of ballots cast corresponds with the number of persons recorded as having voted. He also suggests that the result of the recount for each polling station should be compared with the Statement of Poll signed by the Presiding Officer.

Iterating its earlier position, the OAS EOM said that while the casting and counting of ballots on March 2, 2020 was conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, the process deteriorated during the tabulation of the Region 4 Statements of Poll. “All that remained was for the count from each polling station to be accurately tabulated and declared. There is an abundance of evidence that this was not done in the case of Region 4, and this has led to the decision for the ballots in all ten regions to be recounted,” Mr. Golding said.

And while the OAS Mission is pleased with GECOM’s decision to facilitate the recount, it said that the initial plan proposed by Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield is unacceptable. Lowenfield, based on guidance from the Commission, had devised a plan which would have taken 156 days to execute, but Golding said that such a timeframe for a simple recount “is unheard of in any democracy, and would be unacceptable under any circumstances.” The draft plan has, however, been revised, and a final decision is yet to be taken by the Elections Commission.

“The Mission remains engaged to assist the people of Guyana in ensuring that their will prevails, and that Guyana’s position as an internationally-respected democracy is restored and preserved,” Mr. Golding said in closing.