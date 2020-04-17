Guyanese frontline workers share their story

– in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic

By Wendella Davidson

GUYANESE are known to live and work in almost every country on this planet, in the process many have been holding down important jobs for which they are highly revered.

A great majority of those who have migrated can be found working in the healthcare system, as doctors, nurses and healthcare aid, in the United States of America (USA) and England.

The outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has being causing chaos, claiming thousands of lives worldwide, to date, underscores the challenge that these public health workers face in prioritising their own wellness, in the face of limited resources and often long, brutal hours and the seemingly endless demands that accompany it.

To date, the coronavirus is known to have claimed the lives of over 34 Guyanese in New York alone, many others have been diagnosed with the virus and are on self- isolation or quarantined in a hospital.

Here in Guyana, the healthcare system has not been spared of this ravaging virus, with the latest report being 57 cases with six deaths, 250 persons being tested and the results showing that 195 of them were negative.

Guyanese are known to be hospitable people; hence, it is not uncommon to find with this disease, the illness of a patient or a co-worker will also affect them as if the relationship is biological.

With this in mind, the Guyana Chronicle sought the views of a few Guyanese working in the medical field overseas, on the impact COVID-19 has had on their daily lives both at work and at home with their families, and the their innermost fears.

YOLANDA MARTIN – NURSE, BROOKLYN

“I really think that the virus was expected by certain people in high authority, whilst others were in denial; hence, this brought about the elaborate death rate. Certain people in the medical field were not prepared nor equipped for this epidemic until it arrived and was amongst most of the population.

Nurses, like me, who work in a specialised area, had to urgently undergo training to be able to function in other areas that needed a boost.

This virus has now brought a fear that never existed in some of us before for the job we so love, even though we were aware of the risk it entailed.”

BARBARA ADAMS – CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT (CNA), NEW JERSEY

“COVID-19 has taken an emotional toll on me and everyone in our working environment. You feel scared and are stressed having to see patients suffering, and you could only help to a point by making them as comfortable as possible. More than ever, before I leave home for work, I would pray and ask the Lord to grant me the added faith and strength to endure these trying times. I worry about those patients who feel deserted by their families, not understanding the reason.

Nevertheless, I also have to focus on myself and my loved ones too, praying that they do not fall sick, even as I am taking care of people who are complete strangers to us.

It is stressful and a struggle to have to wear our personal protective equipment (PPE), mask included for so many hours but it is for our own protection, so we have to. This is so hard, at times I cry ‘Lord when will this end’ and when the virus claimed the lives of two of my co-workers, I was devastated and still am.

Upon arriving at work, my co-workers and I have to change into different work uniforms which includes a regular and isolation coats, mask, face field, cover for shoes and other wear. I never in my wildest dreams being in this job for so many years thought my stress level would have been this high. I am praying this would soon end.”

GRACE FAAL – MIDWIFE, SIDRA MEDICAL HOSPITAL, DOHA QATAR, MIDDLE EAST

“Being a midwife, I cannot do social distancing, as this role calls for a lot of care and attention as there are more than one life in my hand, at all times. Everyday that I leave the house, anxiety and fear takes over me but I take comfort in covering myself in the blood of Jesus. I used to work as a nurse in the United Kingdom before coming to this part of the world to work on phase retirement. I, however, would love to return to Guyana to continue to share my experience and knowledge in my homeland.

I have experience working during SARS, Ebola and other outbreaks but COVID-19 is indeed an interesting virus in the world. I don’t want to be a hero, but with 40 years of nursing and midwifery under my belt, I will continue to hold the torch with my colleagues with anxiety and fear to fight this battle.

Doha is very serious with handling this pandemic, the country is locked down, including the lone and police and drones are everywhere.”

SHONDELL GRIFFITH – Nurse, New Jersey

“It’s really difficult on us because while risking our lives to save our patients, we are also trying to protect our loved ones at home. The information that’s being given to us from the country’s leaders is not accurate, and it is causing stress and everyone to panic. All we can do at this time is pray together as a nation.”

MAXINE POLLARD – HEALTHCARE WORKER (HCW)

“I’m a healthcare worker and a mom, whose life has been impacted by the coronavirus in many ways including physically and mentally. My biggest fear is getting sick and taking it home to my family, especially my elderly mom and my five-year-old son.

Knowing the seriousness of this disease, I’m taking all the necessarily precautions to protect myself and my loved ones and I’m asking that everyone else to do the same.”

VANESSA LEANDER – LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE (LPN)

“I am not one of the frontliners in the medical field but I operate in a department where we are required to communicate with and advise healthcare workers who are tested and found COVID-!9 positive.

Today, (Wednesday) I cried when a healthcare nurse called to say he was tested positive for COVID-19. I broke down because this guy’s mother died last week from the virus, his grandfather also succumbed on Monday, while his father is quarantined and has been placed on a ventilator to aid his breathing. Now to hear of him being tested positive had me distorted and worried too, for I felt his pain

On my part, every time I leave home I pray even harder than before. I observe everyone around me more now than before. One of my biggest fears is that I commute by bus and train to work, and while previously, I used to read a book or be on the phone to pass the time away, I am no longer do so, I observe my surroundings.

“At work it is mandatory to wear a mask all day, at lunch we are required to maintain a 6 feet distance and there is hardly any conversation between my peers because the lunch room is now a `no-talking zone’. The crisis is infuriating and frightening and my hope is that persons who are not ill not made to suffer disproportionately.”

MIRIAM ANGELA CASTELLO-EDWARDS – CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT (CNA)

“As a CNA (Certified Nurse Assistant) working in this field for many years, it is my heart’s desire to continue working in the nursing homes, so I wouldn’t get emotionally attached to the residents. I’ve lost two very close family members who I had cared for so I know the toll it takes.

This coronavirus is deadly. My patient, with whom I’ve been with for six years and who is 88-years-old, suffers from dementia, an age-related illness. I worry with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic because she is in the vulnerable group and it is 20 weeks no doctors have been visiting the home.

As a caregiver I have learnt to be very patient, so I am giving my patient all the `Love n Care’ that is so needed presently. I too am praying that this pandemic that has taken so many lives, will soon be brought under control, not only here in the United States where I reside now, but other countries worldwide including my home country Guyana.”