Gov’t to revamp social relief response

…promises tougher enforcement of emergency measures

THE Government will be putting new measures in place to strengthen its social relief response even as it considers stronger enforcement of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon announced on Thursday.

The Director General, at the time, was speaking during a press briefing held at the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Headquarters. Harmon assumed chairmanship of the Sub Committee of the National Task Force on COVID-19 with responsibility for the CDC and the coordination of the social relief measures.

He disclosed that during a Task Force meeting, on Wednesday, it was decided that, based on the current projections and timelines for the COVID-19, it would be better to undertake long-term solutions now. The distribution of food hampers, he said, is among the short-term social relief efforts but there needs to be a long-term system in place.

“The CDC is a Commission that responds to an emergency. Invariably those emergencies are usually of a short-term basis and so, immediately, maybe after a flood, a fire or some other disaster, the CDC would go and they would make an assessment of what is needed, and they respond. This situation is a little different because it is likely that it will not be an immediate impact situation, but a long-term matter. We took the view that this is going to be a long-term matter and therefore a one-time distribution would not suffice, because, in the long run, someone who receives a package in April would look forward to receiving a package in June and July and onwards,” the Director-General reasoned.

The Ministry of Social Protection, in normal circumstances, would take stock of vulnerable persons and a list would be generated. However, during this pandemic, persons are unable to leave their homes to petition the ministry.

“We had lists of the vulnerable in the past but in this pandemic, we have persons who weren’t vulnerable but have become vulnerable now. There are persons who have lost their livelihoods because of the restrictions, persons have been dismissed, persons who are at home and cannot move. We are putting in place, now, arrangements that will facilitate distribution of items and facilitate the distribution of cheques or food vouchers to allow those persons to benefit,” Harmon said.

According to him, a database has been established for affected persons to register digitally. “Once that is done, the Ministry of Social Protection will do a check and then we will make a determination on who gets hampers and cheques or food vouchers. We are implementing a different approach since we believe it is going to be for a longer period and therefore, we have to increase the capacity of the CDC to manage an operation for a longer period and one that is across the country,” he explained.

STRONGER ENFORCEMENT

The Director General also noted that persons appear to be flouting the curfew and other precautionary measures that the Government had put in place, and if the number infections continue to climb, the Government will consider stronger enforcement measures.

“It seems that when I look at the figures now, that the curve is still going in an upward direction and therefore, we must ensure that we take those measures that are necessary to flatten the curve. While we are still using what I would call a soft stem approach, I believe that we are coming to the time where we will have to be strong on the enforcement measures with respect to the curfew. This COVID-19 is not a joke and some people are still of the view that it is not going to affect them. The numbers are clear. Many homes in this country are in mourning. Let us not take this as a joke. We have to take all the necessary precautions to ensure that curve doesn’t go upwards,” he said.

Additionally, Harmon has called for increased collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders, noting that the entire country is affected by the disease, and, therefore, all hands are welcomed on deck. He also thanked the Private Sector for their contributions to the relief efforts.