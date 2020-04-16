Uncle Eddie’s Home guarding against COVID-19

COGNISANT of the age range of the residents under her charge and the fact that they are in the most vulnerable group in this coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, administrator at Uncle Eddie’s Senior Citizens’ Home, Bonita Reevers-Moore, is leaving no stone unturned in her bid to ensure their safety.

To this end, measures as set out by the Ministry of Public Health and to a wider extent by the Centre for Disease Protection and the World Health Organisation, have been implemented.

These include encouraging constant hand-washing by staff, residents and visitors, wearing of masks, promoting social distancing and restricting visits by relatives and friends.

Speaking exclusively with the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday, Reevers-Moore said the well-established Jackson Street, Tucville, senior citizens’ residence which has seven rooms and an open ward, along with kitchen, recreation and dining spaces, is currently home to 12 residents, seven males and five females.

She said that along with the 10-member staff, the home continues to cope as best as possible in the circumstances, to cater for the residents who pay a monthly rental to be provided with accommodation, meals and laundry, daily. In addition, they also benefit from donations from good-natured friends of the home, along with relatives of residents.

On this note, Reevers-Moore expressed her gratitude to all those who have assisted with amenities needed to fight the disease, adding that they would welcome more sanitisers, masks, gloves and detergents.

According to her, the staff who are mainly from the Kitty, East La Penitence and Guyhoc communities, operate according to a shift system. However, the current 6 am to 6pm curfew has placed a strain on the staff in terms of affording transportation to get to work.

Most of the bus operators have almost doubled their fares and at their mercy are in particular the staff whose shift ends at 10 pm and those starting at 10 pm.

To this end, she is appealing to taxi or bus operators who are willing to volunteer their services to ensure they are transported safely to and from home during this period.

Expounding on the issue of “social distancing,” and restriction of visitation at the home, Reevers-Moore said while she understands the devastating effect it can have on those adults, many of whom are already at risk of isolation and loneliness, the measures which include social isolation are meant to safeguard them.

“This is a tough choice, because we all are aware that by limiting older adults’ social interactions, we’re putting them in a position that can kill them slowly, but this COVID-19 is deadly and we all have to do what is good for them,” she added.

Reevers-Moore said in addition to the residents listening to the news themselves, she and her staff would have pep talks with her charges to help them to understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

The Uncle Eddie’s Home which was founded by Edward Holdford and Eustace Bowen, promotes the well-being of all residents by addressing each person’s unique, physical and emotional needs. It strives to provide a non-clinical environment in a vibrant, healthy and loving setting.