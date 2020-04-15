Yoga can maintain mental, emotional stability during partial lockdown

By Gabriella Chapman

THE Coronavirus pandemic has so far taken over 100,000 lives worldwide, and has over a million battling to survive. While there are many who are virus-free, the mere thought of the pandemic is having adverse effects on the entire world’s population.

Persons are being affected financially, socially, mentally, emotionally, psychologically, spiritually, and the list goes on.

However, Guyanese Yogi, Adrienne ‘Annie’ Gomes said that it is most important to maintain mental and emotional stability at this time, in order to live healthy lives, during and after this pandemic. This, she said, can be achieved by practising yoga.

Given that the majority of persons are compelled to stay at home as a safety precaution measure, Annie said that this is the opportune time to start doing yoga to attain, above all, mental wellness.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, the young woman shared how she started yoga, how it has transformed her life, and how it can transform the lives of others who start practising it.

“First of all, my heart is with everyone being affected at this time by the events taking place globally. I stand with you all in complete and compassionate solidarity. COVID-19 has struck ferociously, and it is only natural that we see a toll being had on our mental/psychological health and wellness. Emotions run high in moments like these, and objectivity and precision of thought are hard to find. Add to that the fear of the unknown, and we’ve got the recipe for a horrific mental-health pandemic globally. Yoga simply, but holistically, deals with not just the calming of the mind and spirit, but also gives us the chance to keep our exercise and fitness levels in peak condition. What else can we ask for, honestly? It really couldn’t get any easier and better than that,” Annie said.

Sharing her personal journey, she said, “I started my yoga journey in January of 2016, so it’s been four amazing years thus far into this beautiful journey. Initially, I started because, believe it or not, my brother challenged me to a dare. He had asked me to perform a popular back-bending posture, and quickly after that, my interest in increasing my strength and flexibility awakened. Of course, I did my research and realised that yoga was just the practice I needed to ensure not just the improvement of the physical aspect of my well-being, but the mental and spiritual aspects of it too.”

The physical, mental and spiritual aspects of her life, she said have since improved dramatically.

NOTEWORTHY IMPROVEMENTS

“But beyond that, I think the more noteworthy improvements have happened emotionally. Being able to act more intelligently with my emotions, especially in dire situations, has been amazing. Of course, the progress never stops, and I’m far from perfect. But I’m definitely improving more each day. Apart from that, this journey brings with it the reward of inner peace that’s indescribable. Added to that, the confidence boost has been noteworthy, and much appreciated as well; it is so simple, but absolutely profound. Yoga challenges you to face yourself entirely; flaws and all, and gently but firmly nudges you towards addressing and overcoming your internal struggles patiently, consistently and effectively,” Annie said.

She explained further that through the physical postures, or ‘asanas’ as they are called in yoga terminology, one moves towards harnessing the power of the mind and spirit.

“Most spiritually-inclined teachings show us that Mankind is comprised of three parts: The spiritual, the mental/psychological and the physical. The spirit, soul and body, in short. The entire journey of yoga aims to make each of those aspects as healthy as possible, so that they can all function together in the most wholesome manner attainable. In other words, enlightenment of the spirit leads to the enlightenment of the soul, and naturally, by extension, the body,” the yoga enthusiast explained.

PERFECT TIME

Now that most persons are locked into the comfort of their own homes, it is the perfect time to get an invigorating yoga journey started, she advised.

“Thanks to the Internet, everything is easily and readily available for our learning pleasure. What I’d suggest is to find yourself a comprehensive instructor, and start off with a gentle practice sequence. 30-60 minutes, at least thrice weekly, is a perfect way to get started. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, even a simple Google search will bring to you a plethora of valuable options. Of course, if you’re interested in specifically following my journey, I’m on Instagram @annieyoga_fitness and Facebook @Annie Gomes. Of course, be sure to check out our other local yogi enthusiasts, and support young people in this awesome cause.

That’s it! Be sure to document your journey; that way, you’ll be able to keep track of your progress, and, of course, be able to make notes of the areas that need a bit more love and attention. The start is generally the toughest part of any journey, but once you maintain discipline and dedication, remain patient and accepting of yourself entirely, your yoga journey will be an absolute joy, filled with self-healing and discovery. Keep the faith everyone. We can, and we will come out of this pandemic better than before. Namaste!” Annie said with much vigour.

Outlining other benefits that Yoga brings to your life, she said “we can talk about the benefits of yoga forever, but to keep it condensed: Increased flexibility; improved balance; improved muscle tone and development; increased strength and stamina; improved physical intimacy; promotes healthy metabolism; promotes healthy weight; decreased stress levels; anxiety relief; effectively fights depression; improved emotional intelligence; increased self-awareness and confidence; promotes a balanced lifestyle. Those are just a few of the awesome benefits that yoga has to offer.