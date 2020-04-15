Woman kills abusive partner

…had threatened to push her head in fire

Police are investigating the murder of Clarence Williams aka Clarence Millington aged 35 years, a miner of Big Cannaballi, Barama, Waini River, North West District which occurred at the said address on Sunday allegedly by his reputed wife.

Enquiries revealed that the deceased who was under the influence of alcohol had threatened to push the woman’s head in the fire. An argument ensued and the victim allegedly choked the suspect who was at the time cleaning fish with a knife.

The suspect became annoyed and allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the region of his groin.

He was later found motionless on his bed and was taken to the Kumaka District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination. The suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation.