Guyana to get $31.5M to battle COVID-19

– as part of a Republic Bank US$2M regional package to tackle the virus

REPUBLIC Financial Holdings Limited has pledged to make a US$2M contribution to the 14 territories in which it operates which will see Guyana receiving a total of G$31.5M to aid its fight against COVID-19.

In a recent statement, the Group listed its operating territories as Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, Guyana, Barbados, Ghana, Suriname, Cayman Islands, St. Lucia, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Maarten, Anguilla and Dominica.

The pledge comes under the bank’s ‘Power to Make a Difference’ programme and is being specifically targeted to address some of the key immediate requirements in the fight against COVID-19.

“The full extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding before our eyes is epochal. While the group is committed to helping our customers survive the economic impact, there is so much more that is needed to be done at the society level. No country is immune from this virus and given our preference for open economies, we all must be interested in what happens elsewhere. Management of this virus requires global collective responsibility,” President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Group, Nigel Baptiste, stated.

The funding is targeted to assist with the purchase and provision of critical needs such as ventilators, personal protective equipment, testing kits, food and supplies for the healthcare workers. It will also lend support to the dissemination of social distancing messages.

Speaking to the amount earmarked for Guyana, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, Amral Khan, said: “This pandemic comes at a very challenging time for the people of Guyana and its economy. Given that much needs to be done, we are optimistic that our contribution will have a positive impact, thereby minimising the number of cases in Guyana and inspiring others in the corporate community to make similar generous contributions to support this fight for life”.

The Republic Group reports that it has already taken numerous steps to safeguard the wellbeing of its customers and staff, while ensuring the provision of essential banking services.

It noted that it has also reached out to its customers to provide cash flow relief to those affected by the disruption brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release stated: “The Group recognises the dynamic nature of the situation and remains committed to a continuous assessment of its actions and responses to ensure that the best interests of its staff, customers and communities are served.”