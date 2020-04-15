BREAKING: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 55

…5 persons in COVID ICU

The total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana climbed by 7 within the past 24 hours, to 55.

This was noted by the Ministry of Public Health in an update provided today.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud who provided the update,noted that the total a total of 250 persons have been tested during the period February 26-April 15.The number of deaths attributed to the virus stands at 6.

He said that the persons tested negative total 195 and 8 persons have recovered.He said that 25 persons are institutional quarantine while 41 persons are in institutional isolation.

Dr Persaud said that 51 of the 55 cases,contracted the coronavirus here while the others have a travel history,which suggests those cases are imported ones.He said in Region Four more than 80% have been recorded in Georgetown.

Most of the persons tested positive are males, while in the over-50 age group, males and females are affected equally.

In Guyana, a large percentage of persons suffering from chronic lung diseases, such as asthma, high blood pressure and hearth diseases, diabetes and those persons suffering from immuno-compromised conditions such HIV/AIDS are affected by these conditions.

He said such persons are at high risk for the development of the more serious forms of COVID-19 which results in hospitalisation, ICU care and even death.

Dr Persaud reminded the populace that there is no vaccine or prescribed medication to treat the disease.”The medical personnel will treat you according to the symptoms you have presented, so do not wait to report,” he said adding that if one experiences such signs, contact the nearest health facility or utilise the COVID-19 hotline.

He called on Guyanese to practice the precautionary measures outlined by the ministry including the frequent washing of hands and that persons should remain within their homes to avoid further spread of the virus.

Globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Interactive Map there are over 2 million cases of the dreaded virus, with the United States leading worldwide statistics with over 634,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

Closer to Guyana, Brazil has recorded over 28,000 confirmed cases of the virus with 1730 deaths on record.