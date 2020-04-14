Thanks for all you do, Frontliners!

‘A true hero isn’t measured by the size of his STRENGTH, but by the strength of his HEART’ – Anon

COVID-19 has now become a phrase that is known worldwide, with the first sign of an outbreak occurring in Wuhan City, China at the close of 2019. This outbreak has so far infected 1,469,243 persons, with 86,256 deaths and 316,482 recoveries. His Excellency, President David A. Granger has instituted emergency Executive Powers, as per Constitution, to facilitate domestic emergency spending, since there is no Parliament to approve same, disbursing G$120M to the Ministry of Public Health.

While our politicians craft our policies, to ensure the lives of our citizens are safeguarded from COVID-19, and we talk about flattening the curve by staying home, some members of our society, who must be as concerned as us, must still go out, to ensure that the essential services of the Government keep going. As we set the standard for quarantines (separating those persons who may have been in contact with the virus) and isolation (separating those who are sick from persons who are well), we find healthcare professionals ignoring their instincts of fear to treat these infected persons, with a recovery of eight persons so far.

Honourable Minister Volda Ann Lawrence and staff have been tasked with ensuring we get the best medical care that we deserve during this critical time. Sure, we are not where we should be, but this young lady has been successful in her mandate, given by His Excellency, of ensuring that the National COVID-19 Strategy is a robust one. Daily she would report on matters pertaining to this deadly disease, even reporting on the persons who have recovered, and those fatalities. With all the propaganda her Ministry has had to deal with for weeks, it is a wonder how persons would try to politicise such a grave issue. Thank you, Minister Volda, for all you are doing for this great country, with the limited resources you have. Keep up the great work!

Registered nurses and doctors have answered the clarion call to the battlefield, bringing their resilience, strength, training, compassion and general love of caring for persons to ensure our survival. They even have to be extremely careful themselves, as they take off the protective gear worn after hours on the frontline; they are the ones that have to meet the infected with a smile, and raeassure them that they will survive this. These workers are the vanguard of our Cooperative Republic; they will be the ones tasked with ensuring that we even have a future, and should not only be showered with praise and gratitude, but should be acknowledged as national heroes.

Humbly, I stand with the rest of Guyana in saying to all you frontliners: Nurses, doctors, medical personnel, fire service, utility workers, the President and team, Honourable Ministers and volunteers assisting the staff of the Civil Defence Commission, regional officials, municipal officials, Chairpersons, Mayors, and other service providers, “You all are doing a commendable job to help our national recovery from this pandemic, COVID-19, with great risk to yourselves and families. Thank you for working so tirelessly in the face of imminent danger; you are a true inspiration to us all. Thanks again for being so selfless!

