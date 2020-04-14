‘Soldier’ killed during family dispute

THE police are currently investigating the murder of Albert Raghu, called ‘Soldier’, who was allegedly killed by his sister-in-law and her husband, during a family dispute.

Raghu, a 40-year-old labourer, lived with his wife at Lot 218 Hope West, Enmore, East Coast Demerara.

His wife’s 29-year- old sister and her 40-year- old husband live in the upper flat of the house.

According to the police, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, about 23:30 hours, the suspects were reportedly imbibing and playing loud music in their apartment, thus disturbing Raghu’s wife, who was, at the time, alone at home.

Shortly after, Raghu arrived home and his wife brought the situation to his attention, and he reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and confronted the suspects who were in the yard.

The male suspect was, allegedly, armed with two knives.

An argument ensued, during which Raghu’s sister-in-law choked him, while her husband allegedly stabbed him twice in the left side chest and left shoulder.

Raghu was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he received medical attention. He succumbed to his injuries about 05:30 hours, on Monday, April 13, 2020.

The male suspect had to receive medical attention for a wound to the left side of his abdomen.

The two suspects are currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.