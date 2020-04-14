Motorcyclist dies in accident

POLICE are investigating the fatal accident at Bartica, Region Seven, which claimed the life of 20-year-old motorcyclist, Raphael Haly.

Haly of Robb Street, Georgetown, and also Bartica was involved in an accident on Sunday, April 12, 2020 and died while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation,on Monday, April 13,2020.

The Guyana Chronicle was made to understand that Haly was in Bartica and had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle to purchase food.

According to reports, Haly was riding at a fast rate of speed, and as he approached a speed bump, he lost control of his motorcycle.

As a result, Haly crashed into a utility pool, and sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Hospital where he succumbed.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.