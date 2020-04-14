Linden man gunned down execution style

Ranks of the Region Ten Division are investigating an execution killing of a resident of Wismar, Linden, which occurred on Monday evening.

Dead is 43 year-old, Glenroy Chapman, of Lot 130 Half Mile Wismar Linden. According to information reaching this newspaper, Chapman, called “G”, was shot execution-style at his home by one masked unidentifiable male.

At the time, Chapman was sitting with a friend on a makeshift bench, under a shed in the front of his yard when the lone suspect dressed in a white t- shirt, approached them from the eastern direction and discharged several rounds in the direction of Chapman. Fortunately, the friend was able to flee unarmed.

Chapman’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper part of the body. Police ranks who were called to the scene, escorted Chapman to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was pronounced dead. The scene was searched and five 9mm spent shells and one war head were found.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter. Chapman leaves to mourn his reputed wife and eight children. He was a clothes vendor in the Mackenzie Market.