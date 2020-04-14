Corentyne accident leaves one dead; man in Police custody.

AN accident on No. 64 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, has left one dead. The dead man has been identified as 43- year-old Keshwardial Harkie.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 09:00 hours on April 13, 2020, and involved motor lorry GYY 4014, driven by a 43-year-old resident of Albert Street, Corriverton, Berbice, and motor cycle CH 6898 owned and driven by Harkie of lot 8, #63 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The Guyana Police Force disclosed that the lorry was proceeding north along the western carriageway, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, while the motorcyclist was proceeding south along the eastern carriageway. It was reported that, as the lorry approached the motorcycle, the rider reportedly drove west to enter a dam on the western side of the road, and in that process, the front of the lorry collided with the motorcycle resulting in the rider falling onto the road and sustaining injuries about his body.

Harkie was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, while the lorry driver, who passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting with the investigation.