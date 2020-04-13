small sacrifice for maximum gain

‘I THINK people need to sacrifice their socialising for now so that we stop the increase of the virus. When the spread ceases we can socialise again safely’. This is the salient opinion of a teenager (17 years old) who is at home from school due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. She went on to point out some advantages of being on lockdown. ‘Families can spend more time together, the roads are clear so people can see how much they contribute to polluting the environment, and study time for upcoming exams has increased’.

On the whole, Guyana is doing well in its fight to contain the COVID 19 virus which is rampaging throughout the world, but we must not be complacent. Most people have never witnessed a disruption to their lives on such a mammoth scale and, mainly, for this reason, there is a mixed reaction from members of the public. Some folks refuse to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation and will not follow the safety guidelines. On the other hand, while children seem to understand the concept of taking precautions today to preserve life for tomorrow, they are still taking their lead from the adults around them. If the adults are disobeying Government guidelines, then so will they.

The highly contagious virus has the potential to sweep through Guyana like wildfire, leaving devastation in its path unless procedures are followed. If you know any adults who are not adhering to the regulations that have been imposed and are thus endangering their families, children and the public, do not encourage them in their ignorance.

It is your civil duty to persuade them to follow the rules. Explain the necessity of social distancing; washing hands frequently with soap; refraining from social gathering, and, above all, staying at home as much as possible. This is not a time for partying, having fun and cracking jokes. It is a matter of life or death and everyone must be involved in helping to keep the numbers of fatalities to a minimum.

It is always low-income households that suffer the most in drastic situations such as these. Parents have to find different ways to provide for their families and they might end up taking out their frustration on their children. Vulnerable children will suffer as families are thrust into a dilemma that was not of their making, yet still aims to test the scope of their resilience to the fullest.

Children are relying on the adults around them for comfort, protection, reassurance and direction, so if you are a parent, try not to be too hard on them. Even when you have told them NOT to do the same thing, for the ‘umpteen’ time; dig deep, count to ten and exercise a level of patience and understanding. You must be tolerant, it is not just ‘your’ schedule and life that have been thrown out of sync.

Children usually embrace the regularity of attending school, being with their friends and just being away from home during the day. So bear with them and find special things that you can do together. Creating positive activities and memories at this exceptional time in their lives, will, no doubt resonate with them in years to come.

Nearly any negative scenario that the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) may have encountered over the years of helping to protect our nation’s children, is probably now on the rise. Only time will tell, how vulnerable children were able to manage and make it through this current dilemma. However, our officers are still doing their ‘care of duty’ so do contact the Agency if you need to report child abuse.

Due to the health and safety measures arising from the COVID-19 virus, CPA officers are not attending the workplace regularly. They do, however, continue to go out in the fields and manage their workload from home. You can call the CPA hotline (227 0979) to contact a CPA officer in regards to a current or on-going case, or to make a report. Your call will remain confidential.

Parents, during this lockdown phase, don’t forget to monitor your children’s online activity and their everyday movements. Note what they are doing and where they are going when they leave the home and be aware of what time they are expected back. Desist from leaving your children in the care of people whom you do not know well, and even if you do know the folks well, remember to ask your child questions about his/her day.

On a lighter note, today is a holiday. A Family Day, traditionally shared by many and symbolised by the flying of kites in open spaces. This year, because things are different, the kite-flying might only be from your verandah or the seclusion of your back yard, (away from electric wires) but make the most of it and enjoy the company of your family. Where there is life, there is hope and where there is hope, there undoubtedly are good days ahead.

HAPPY HOLIDAY FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY, MINISTRY OF SOCIAL PROTECTION

STAY SAFE, STAY HOME, FOLLOW REGULATIONS

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

