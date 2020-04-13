Food hampers distributed to Region Two communities

THE Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECCI) in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force and the COVID-19 Task Force in Georgetown on Saturday distributed food hampers in various communities.

The COVID- 19 Task Force consists of Ashaka King, Melissa Atwell, Marvin Wray, Abbigale Loncke and Rhonda Lam. Food hampers consisting of the basic food items were distributed to villages such as Dartmouth, Sparta, Danielstown, Devonshire Castle, Supenaam, Riverstown, Zorg, Lima, Richmond and Bush Lot.

Over 100 hampers that were put together will be distributed to other villages in the coming weeks.

Abbigale Loncke, who has been actively partnering with major stakeholders in the region to make the hamper-distribution project a success, said the COVID-19 task force was formed because residents were concerned about the well-being of citizens, particularly those who are vulnerable and cannot provide for themselves during the time.

She said already, several residents in various communities in Georgetown have already benefitted from hampers, and as such, the same kindness is extended to the Pomeroon- Supenaam region.

The group started the hamper distribution approximately two weeks ago and thus far over 300 hampers have been distributed throughout Guyana, Loncke said.

She said the group has received overwhelming support from the ECCI and is grateful for its kind gesture.

Vice-president of the ECCI, Seewnarayan, said the chamber is happy to partner with the task force in assisting residents in Region Two.

Seewnarayan said that many persons are unemployed or were asked by their employers to stay home. Many of them have families, and as such, if they have to remain locked down then they should be able to have basic cooking items.

“Persons are asked to stay home, yes, they can, but many of them aren’t prepared financially to stay home; as such, the hampers will at least provide a meal; it is a crisis and we are [in] this together,” Seewnarayan said.

Donations were also given to the Suddie Public Hospital and the Oscar Joseph Hospital at Charity by the Overland Group, Amerijet and Calendar last week. Beneficiaries were very thankful for the good gesture.