Wismar Hospital identified as isolation facility for COVID-19 patients

REGION 10 health officials have identified the Wismar Hospital in Linden as the facility which will accommodate patients in need of isolation due to contraction of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

To prevent an overload at the hospital, three of the services currently being offered — pediatric, maternal and child health and tuberculosis — will be moved over to the Mackenzie Hospital.

Health officials in the region believe that Region 10 has the capacity to manage treatment and containment of the virus but certain additional measures must be put in place at the Wismar Hospital.

In a release to the media, it was noted that Ministry of Public Health Officials, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, and Emergency Medicine Specialist, Dr. Tracey Bovell, visited with Regional Health Officer, Dr Pansy Armstrong aided by Medical Superintendents, Dr. Joseph London and Dr. Steve Mark.

The regional team, accompanied by the officials from Georgetown, toured the facility where it was revealed that 14 rooms, along with other facilities, will be installed in the first phase to aid with patient isolation.

Dr. Bovell, who toured the facility, expressed satisfaction with the standards and readiness of the region. She stressed that patients being placed at one location would allow attending medical staff to be more effective and efficient in administering care.

She also identified the systems to be implemented to ensure that those in isolation are properly cared for while ensuring that the rest of the hospital can operate without any interference and/ or interruption.

Meanwhile, Dr. Armstrong reminded the public that the hospital will continue to render several services as COVID-19 is just an additional service for the time being.

“What we are doing is to ensure that any of the patients in Linden that has to be isolated would be isolated at Wismar; however, we want to reiterate that it is not a COVID hospital that we have, but rather providing isolation for those that might need to be isolated before being transferred,” she clarified.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bovell urged the regional officials to ensure that the recommendations made by her team are adopted as quickly as possible.

Dr. Boyle, who also met with the health officials attached to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and other officials from the Region, disclosed that the first phase would be ready within one week’s time.

Both Dr. Boyle and Dr. Bovell believe that COVID-19 is a fight which requires all hands on deck.

The DCMO commended the united position of the three top medical officials of the region, stating that it would certainly advance health within the region.

She also commended the assistance offered by the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Orrin Gordon, and team despite the limited finances.

“We are very happy and satisfied with the progress that was made and the developments achieved as, while we are from the Ministry of Public Health, it is the regional health authorities who will have to decide on what systems and measures they put within their region. However, we are here primarily to just offer advice and guidance. Ultimately, the decisions rest with the regional officials who will decide what is best for their region,” she said.