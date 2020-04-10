COVID-19 | Guyana now has 40 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus

…Mahdia patient tests negative

…second Mabaruma female tested for virus

Guyana now has 40 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 3 more than the total provided on Thursday by the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).

The MOPH noted in an update this afternoon that the total number of persons tested has climbed to 175 with 135 negative results. The number of deaths remains at 6.

The ministry said too that 3 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 29 persons are in institutional isolation; 13 persons are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile , mayor of Mahdia, David Adams told the Guyana Chronicle today that tests results from samples taken from a 60-year old earlier this week have returned negative.

In addition,this newspaper was told that tests results from samples taken from two persons on the Essequibo Coast have also returned negative.

At Mabaruma, this publication was told that another COVID-19 test was conducted on a female today by a medical team which travelled into the North West District town during the morning hours.

The test was conducted on a relative of another female who has tested positive for the virus. The results are expected within the next 48 hours.

With no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medication, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“Let me take this opportunity to remind you that there are no vaccines nor medications to address the Coronavirus disease; the medical personnel will treat you according to the symptoms you present,” said Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said on Thursday.

In stressing this point, Minister Lawrence said: “If you value your life as well as those in your social circle, your loved ones, your friends and neighbours, then stay home and encourage all to do the same.

“I urge you to remain in the sanctuary of your home, step out only if necessary, and make sure you cover your nose and mouth.”

As a measure of protection, government had extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens.