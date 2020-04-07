Shame on the PPP and Mercury Public Affairs!

– for the mudslinging of fabricated propaganda

Dear Editor,

CAN someone explain why is Mercury Public Relations LLC disseminating unofficial election results to various members of the American government? Isn’t this a form of electoral misconduct on behalf of the PPP?

This is the link: https://s3.amazonaws.com/fara2.opensecrets.org/6170-Informational-Materials-20200307-311.pdf

Open Secrets have released documents which disclose that Mercury LLC is behind the scenes to side with the PPP and use propaganda against the current government. Mercury is being paid to influence the elections. This doesn’t look like a business promotional campaign; it reeks of the putrid smell of foreign meddling!

Correspondence has shown that Mercury is liaising with members of the OAS and United States government to vouch for the PPP, while using excuses such as: “Guyana is near Venezuela” to vilify the current government. This makes me wonder if journalists are being compromised by Mercury LLC; whether they are being bribed or being indirectly influenced by the propaganda. One baffling revelation is that of the ramblings of Mr. Freddie Kissoon. He is a journalist who suffered physical violence under the PPP during a wave of assassinations of political dissidents.

But recently, Mr. Kissoon has lamented that those who resist the lies, propaganda and bullying from the PPP do not love their country. He has also written in a way more angrier tone in his past articles, though no one in the current government has attacked him or his family. Wouldn’t it be foolish to assume that one should love Guyana by way of the PPP “democracy” when Bharrat Jagdeo is pleading for international sanctions? Isn’t that an oxymoron of stratospheric proportions?

People who love Guyana should be vigilant against the lies, propaganda and falsehoods that the PPP is doling out through Mercury Public Affairs LLC. There might be a political scandal in the making, and the PPP might be shown as the Emperor with no clothes when their sweet tides of lies evaporate in the heat of public scrutiny of God-fearing people. Shame on the PPP and Mercury Public Affairs for the mudslinging of fabricated propaganda!

Regards,

Riaz Hamid