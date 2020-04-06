Stranded National boxers and footballers in care of Government

..says Director of Sport, Christopher Jones

By Ras Wadada

THE plight of two national footballers and four amateur boxers, stranded in the USA and Cuba respectively, have been comforted by the timely intervention and assistance of the Government of Guyana, according to the Director of Sport of the National Sports Commission, Christopher Jones.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Jones related that, “The welfare and protection of the two footballers and four boxers are being adequately taken care of by the Government through the direct involvement of the Guyana Consulate in Miami as it relates to footballers; and in Havana, the Ambassador has made available to the boxers the Villa used by the Guyana Embassy to house visitors”.

“I can safely say that the athletes are under the care of the Guyana Government and that they and their families have been informed as it relates to the current situation, and I am in contact on a daily basis. As soon as the present situation is improved and our airports are opened again, they will be returned home safely, but rest assured they are in good care even as it relates to the present global pandemic COVID-19”, Jones assured.

Footballers– Jeremy Garrett and Curtis Kellman– on football scholarships in the US became stranded in Miami when they were denied boarding their confirmed booked flights to Guyana on a Caribbean Airlines flight with a stop-over in TT. The Trinidad- bound flight was only taking natives on board and this was on the eve of the two International Airports here being closed to incoming flights. The two are being housed and fed at a hotel in Miami. Their expences are being covered by the Guyana Consulate.

The Amateur Boxers also met their unexpected circumstances on the eve of the Timehri and Ogle Airports being shut down and at the end of their stint which lasted just over two months.

The four National and Caribbean Champions – Kevin Allicock (Bantamweight), Colin Lewis (Light Welterweight), Desmond Amsterdam (Middle Weight) and Dennis Thomas (Light Heavyweight) – departed Guyana for Cuba on January 4th, to fine-tune preparation training for the Olympic qualifiers, compliments of a tri-partite effort among the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the Guyana Government.

In an invited comment, President of the GBA, Steve Ninvalle expressed appreciation for the Government of Guyana for readily coming to the assistance of the pugilists and concurred with the pronouncement of the Director of Sport.

“We are happy and most thankful that the Government of Guyana has quickly come to the assistance of the Boxers and we feel more at ease knowing that they are comfortable and in good care in Havana after being safely removed from Santa Clara where they were in training.

Of course, nothing is more comforting than being at home with your family. It is going on four months these guys have been away, but the uncertainty of the current situation globally, it might be a blessing they are in Cuba. I am in constant communication with them on a daily basis and am happy to report that they are all in good health and comfortable”.

Director of Sport, Jones added that ‘the Guyana Embassy in Cuba is working closely with officials at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana with regards to getting the boxers out on the earliest flight back home, but that is also dependent on when the International Airports are opened again here in Guyana’.