Man dies in Rahaman’s Park accident

A cyclist is the country’s latest road fatality after he was struck down on Monday afternoon near Rahaman’s Park, Houston, East Bank Demerara.

The man identified as ‘Rudy’, a fish scraper at the Meadow Bank Wharf, was riding his pedal cycle when he was struck by a route 42 minibus which was heading to Georgetown at around 16:00hrs.

The cyclist was allegedly in the process of crossing the road when he was struck down by minibus bearing registration BYY 1311.The driver of the bus was allegedly speeding.

As a result of the impact, the cyclist sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to reports, there was very light traffic on the road at the time and persons noted that the driver only recently started working on the minibus.

Reports are that the man was assaulted by persons at the scene and was later rescued by the police.He remains in custody.

The police investigations are ongoing.