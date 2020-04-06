COVID 19 and our children

We are not sure how it all started and we are all unsure of how it will come to pass, but one thing is for sure, the whole World is focused on the challenge of fighting the COVID 19 virus.

As adults we fear for our loved ones, especially the older ones with underlying illnesses as they are the ones, we’ve been told, who are most at risk. But the truth is everyone is at risk and when such a threat is unseen and the outcome unknown, we can but follow guidelines and take heed of the advice given.

Children who do not have underlying illnesses have succumbed to the COVID 19 virus in different parts of the World along with many thousand adults. Although the number of children’s deaths is relatively low, adults and children can still be carriers of the virus without any symptoms at all. The virus does not discriminate and it can spread rapidly if people do not take precautions and practice an exceptionally high standard of hygiene and common sense.

To be on the safe side it is better to treat everyone you meet as if they are infected, whether they have symptoms or not. So even if a person takes offence, you must insist on practicing social distancing, which is 2 meters or a 6-foot distance away. This rule is in place to prevent infected droplets passing in the air from person to person whilst interacting. These droplets linger in the air for some time. They cannot be seen with the naked eye but are highly infectious.

Wash your hands with soap frequently, during the day, for at least 20 seconds at a time and avoid touching your face. Do not participate in the social gathering of more than 2 people at a time; this also applies to children and young people. The virus can live on surfaces for a few hours or up to a few days, so wipe down countertops and commonly used areas with disinfectant or anti-bacterial wipes.

So many lives have changed because of the pandemic. Livelihoods have been put on hold, incomes have been grossly affected and economically/financially, families are suffering. Coping with children who are home from school is another problem to consider for some; finding money to pay rent and passage to move around will be difficult. Some families will need to develop a survival strategy to get through this exceptional period, it will be difficult, but this is the time when communities need to come together and show support for those in less fortunate positions.

Parents can set up groups to gather supplies for those in need, they needn’t meet in person but can liaise through social networking under the umbrella of their church, mosque or temple. Adults should keep an eye out for the elderly and disabled people in their community to ensure they have food and are being cared for. You may also need to keep them up-to-date with any change in details and procedures that might affect them.

Having children and parents at home together for an unknown period could cause friction. It is therefore handy to put a system in place by which children can adhere. Their day can be divided into sections and at least two sections can consist of schoolwork or some aspects of learning. Meals should be kept regular with no snacking in-between (unless it is a fruit) just because they are at home.

Children need regular outdoor activity so if there is a garden make good use of it for exercise or other outdoor interests. If you’ve no garden, then go for a daily walk with your children and make it interesting and fun. Create hobbies for them to help past the time. Cherish this interlude and spend it wisely with your family.

In families where domestic abuse occurs, spending time together on lockdown will be particularly difficult. The saving grace of a domestic abuse household is the fact that one or both parents leave the home, usually to go to work and the child or children attend(s) school; thus cutting down the amount of time spent in an unhealthy environment. In an emergency, the Childcare and Protection Agency are available (24 hours’ hotline 227 0979) give them a call for guidance and advice.

This is a time for all of us to think clearly and consciously about what we are doing to help each other and our families. We must protect our children; the outcome of our present actions will be their future. We must talk to them, (age appropriately) explaining the present situation; instilling obedience in their behaviour to follow the regulations that are being enforced. We must do this with love, concern, clarity and understanding.

A heartfelt THANK YOU to all the public servants, doctors and nurses, mums and dads, who continue to work during this precarious time of unsurety and insecurity, we know it’s not easy and to all the Childcare and Protection Agency officers and staff who toil diligently for the sake of Guyana’s children.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY,

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL PROTECTION