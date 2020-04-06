Bisram committed to stand trial in the High Court

Murder accused Marcus Bisram was this morning committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Corentyne carpenter Faiyaz Narinedatt, a twenty-seven-year-old father of two who was killed in November 2016.

Bisram made an appearance at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh who reopened the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the matter at the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Magistrate told the court that the only direction the court has is to comply with the orders of the DPP as stated in the law.

Last Monday the magistrate, who upheld a no case-submission, discharged the case and Bisram walked out of the court a free man. However, he was re-arrested later in the day after the Director of Public Prosecutions ordered that a new preliminary inquiry be conducted, citing that there was enough evidence for him to be committed to stand trial at the High Court.

Bisram was, at the time, with his bodyguards from a popular security firm and other relatives purchasing alcohol and other items to host a party in celebration of his freedom. He was in Springlands and, when the police approached him, he initially refused and sat in his vehicle. He was eventually escorted to the Springlands Police Station where he spent about 30 minutes in the vehicle before he was taken into the lock-ups.

He is accused of orchestrating the murder of Narinedatt, whose body was found around 03:30hrs on Tuesday, November 01, 2016, on the Number 70 Public Road, East Corentyne, Berbice.

His death was initially reported to be the result of a hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt who objected to the latter’s advances. Five other persons were charged and are currently on remand.

Bisram, who holds dual citizenship, was extradited from the United State of America on November 21, 2019. He was charged with murder hours after his extradition and placed on remand at the Camp Street Prison.Several other men are also before court in relation to the matter.