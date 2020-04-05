Making work easier Light Town resident uses ingenuity during work

By Michel Outridge

LIGHT Town, East Bank Berbice is home to cattle and cash crop farmer, James Chisholm.

When the Pepperpot Magazine was passing through the village, he was guiding two of his cows, home, as they hauled some wood he had just cut from the forested area in the community.

The father of six related that it is normal for his cows, named “Short Boy” and “Black Boy” to assist him in taking the wood home since it is difficult for him to fetch the wood himself.

The wood will be used to construct a cow pen to house his cows, making them even more comfortable.

Chisholm added that he has had the cows for the past six years. They were under his care since they were calves and he is quite fond of them.

“I does cut wood with my small chain saw often because if I have to get wood I would do it and the cows would assist me in this regard because I can’t fetch this amount of wood,”, he said

When the team approached the cows they were told to ‘halt’ and they did at the side of the road and waited for further instructions from their owner.

He stated that cutting wood from the forested area in the community is a norm for him and he would do it when the need arises.

Chisholm disclosed that he would also cut wood for his fire-side too.

“These [cows] are tamed and very sensible and would understand when I talk to them because they were trained and they work by my side as helpers and I appreciate that because I don’t have to employ people,” he said.

Chisholm related that animals are loving once you treat them right and he would talk to his cows as though they are humans and they have an understanding.

Apart from minding cows, the 35-year-old is also a farmer and has a few acres of plantains, watermelons, ground provisions and some fruits.

“This farming life is not easy but I prefer to do it than work with people and it is an everyday job whether you feel like it or not”, he said.

Chisholm added that hard work is the way to go and it takes a bit of planning and money to become self-employed.

Riding home after shopping

Meanwhile, with no other option, Millicent Gray, a resident of California, East Bank Berbice, rode from that village to New Amsterdam to buy essential products for her home.

When the team encountered her, she was on her motor scooter, riding at a normal rate of speed, laden with a haversack and other bags.

“I don’t really like to leave the village but I have to get certain things we have to make the trip because the place doesn’t have large shops that sell some items,” she explained.

The journey was more than 35 miles but Gray, a mother of six had to make that trip and return home to tend to crops on her farm.

She told the Pepperpot Magazine that living in a small community with a few residents is good but the village is far-fetched.

She makes a living by selling vegetables picked from her small farm.

Her spouse would put in long hours on the farm to tend to crops and it is their only source of income.

“I bought this motorcycle about a year now and it is useful because I can go out when I want and I don’t have to depend on a taxi,” she said.

The 50-year-old related that she is accustomed to hard work and she has no choice but to continue working the land in her village to provide for her family.