Content with life in Rotterdam

By Michel Outridge

Okola Adams is a resident of Rotterdam, East Bank Demerara and the headteacher of Edinburgh Nursery School.

She is at home as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) which caused schools across the country to be closed.

Rotterdam is the first village in the 20- mile long road with the last village being Mara.

Along the way are many small villages, some uninhabited while, others have a handful of residents, who are mostly farmers and small business operators.

She is the mother of one and explained that being at home is nothing new to her because in their village that is their way of life.

Adams added that the community has about 100 residents, who are Afro and Indo Guyanese.

She pointed out that in Rotterdam the people are sugar workers, employed at the Rose Hall Estate while some are public servants and self-employed.

The headteacher told the Pepperpot Magazine that the nearest health centre is two villages away and schools are also in other communities.

“I have lived here all my life so I don’t mind the peculiar quiet and we do things to occupy our time when we are not working,” she said.

Adams told the team that she is fond of cooking and now she has the time to explore her culinary skills.

She has been in the teaching profession for the past 26 years and was drawn to it because of her love for children.

A decision she hasn’t regretted over the years and will continue in that regard until the time is suitable for her to retire.

The nearest shop is two doors away and most of the times villagers are indoors when they are not on the farms or doing yard work.

Adams said they would travel to New Amsterdam to do their shopping and for recreational activities.

Life for Adams and her family is good except they have some concerns regarding a proposed dump site to be in the village.

She explained that the road is being paved as is, and a dump site was there before but it closed after residents voiced their displeasure.

Adams stated that flies will invade their houses and the fumes will make them very uncomfortable.

“The dumpsite will be too close to the village and we are not pleased for health reasons we oppose this decision,” she said.

In Rotterdam, there is no internet service except data service on cell phones but they have electricity and potable water with cable television from E-Networks.

On certain days vehicles laden with groceries and other things would pass through the village, vending much to the comfort of residents, some of whom don’t have to make the journey out of the village.

Adams said they are a contented people, folk generally work hard on their farms and find things to take up their time meaningfully.