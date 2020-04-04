Four new cases of COVID-19

-Public Health Ministry to launch self-testing app

-transportation, housing for health workers being arranged

GUYANA has recorded four new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 23.

The number of persons, who have been tested for the COVID-19 disease, has moved from 75 to 83, with the results showing 23 positives, 59 negatives and one inconclusive. The number of deaths remain at four.

This information was shared by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, during a live social media update, which was streamed on the Ministry of Public Health’s Facebook page on Friday.

Dr. Boyle said the number of persons in institutional quarantine has moved from 31 persons to 34, while 12 persons are isolated and 149 persons are practising home quarantine.

Regarding persons on home quarantine, the DCMO said persons are either refusing to adhere to instructions and recommendations given by surveillance officers or are downright refusing to go on quarantine.

The public health ministry is also still experiencing challenges with persons who have been in contact with infected persons. And, as such, individuals are not providing the authorities with accurate information so that they can better manage the situation.

Additionally, despite “countless” appeals by the authorities to comply with the preventative measures outlined by the public health ministry and its partners, persons continue to act as though it is business as usual.

“I wish to emphasise that everyone is at risk for contracting this disease,” said Dr. Boyle, adding that the ministry is “begging” Guyanese to do their part to adhere to all credible advisories which have been circulating in the public domain.

She pleaded with all Guyanese to be responsible and assist the authorities in combating the spread of the global pandemic.

The ministry and by extension government has already employed a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus. The existing efforts, such as the COVID-19 hotline will be supplemented after the ministry rolls out a self-test APP.

The public health ministry will introduce the APP during a broadcast on the National Communications Network (NCN), on Sunday.

Through the app, persons will be able to self-test and upload their information which will go directly to the ministry’s surveillance team. Persons will then be contacted by the team if deemed necessary. Where NCN is not available, persons can listen out for instructions on the radio.

While a lot is being done to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the average Guyanese, the public health ministry will also be addressing the challenges experienced by the country’s health workers.

In that regard, the public health ministry is working along with the Ministry of Communities to ensure that transportation is in place for healthcare workers to travel and from work.

The ministry is also working to ensure that a stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) reaches all health facilities. In addition, the ministry is looking at providing housing for healthcare workers to prevent them from infecting their family members.

In an effort to curtail the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), President David Granger had imposed a curfew for public gathering at places of entertainment, including bars, clubs, gymnasiums, night clubs, restaurants and swimming pools, between 18:00 hours and 06:00 hours.

President Granger, in making the announcement on Thursday, said the curfew will take effect from midnight, on Friday, April 3, 2020. He said additional restrictions to safeguard public health will be announced, from time to time, as the needs arise.

In his address to the nation, the President said the Government of Guyana continues to work assiduously to combat the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am happy that many individuals, institutions, religious organisations and business enterprises, of their own accord, have initiated action to protect citizens and prevent the spread of this disease,” said President Granger, who, prior to this address, had addressed the nation on two occasions since the start of the pandemic and had detailed several new policies and measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The president commended persons who have so far contributed to the fight against the coronavirus by installing handwashing basins or through other valuable donations.

Speaking more about this, President Granger said: “This is as it should be; fighting the pandemic requires the continuous, collective action of all citizens and the entire country.”

In this regard, he reminded the nation that the extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette, published on March 16, 2020, aims at protecting the health and safety of all Guyanese and empowers the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, to take certain actions which are already in force.

President Granger had said a “cavalier approach” in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic could ‘seriously’ impair government’s efforts to combat the virus, especially now that the cases have increased. Such an approach from the public could result in consequences which will be devastating for the entire population, said the President. “Guyanese, I urge you to continue to support all medical professionals: doctors, nurses, and other caregivers. I urge you also to practise social distancing in public places and to avoid crowds, ceremonies, including funerals, and large gatherings,” said President Granger.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly-discovered coronavirus. WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well informed about the virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” WHO advised.