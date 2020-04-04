COVID-19 confines Magistrate Courts to two sittings per week

THE Supreme Court of Judicature on Friday announced that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Magistrate’s Courts across Guyana will be sitting only two days per week effective April 6, 2020.

Magistrates will be holding court and their respective magistrates’ courts offices will be open to the public on the different days from 08.30hrs – 12.30 hrs.

Filing of all urgent court matters must be on the dates the court offices will be open. In the event that urgent matters need to be filed on the days when the court offices are not open, contact can be made with the clerks of court for the particular magisterial districts. Notices with contact information are posted at each court office.

Also, the Supreme Registries, Court Offices and Departments will be taking a similar approach.

The court registries, offices and departments will be open to the public on April 7 and 9; April 14 and 16; and April 20 and 24 from 08.30 hrs – 12.30 hrs.

All ‘in-person’ hearings and mediation sessions are suspended until further notice.

Supervised visits at the Child-Friendly Room of the High Court, Demerara, are also suspended until further notice. During this period, access visits may be arranged by counsel and/or the parties utilising the telephone or electronic means such as whatsapp, zoom, facetime and skype.

Filing of urgent matters, or pleadings for the Court of Appeal and High Courts as directed by the court, must be done by email in accordance with paragraphs 30 – 33 of the Emergency Practice Directions to the following email addresses.

These addresses are Judicial Registry, High Court, Georgetown – supremecourtguyana@gmail.com; sub-registry, New Amsterdam High Court – subregistryberbice@gmail.com; sub-registry, Suddie, Essequibo – subregessequibo@gmail.com; Family Court Registry, High Court, Georgetown – registryfamilycourt@gmail.com; Land Court, High Court, Georgetown – landcourtgy@yahoo.com; and Probate Registry, High Court, Georgetown – probateregistrygy@gmail.com

Also in consonance with Part 7:02 of the Civil Procedure Rules, 2016, all Fixed Date Applications must be served by the applicants.