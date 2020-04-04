Coercive economic measures can harm developing countries

—G77 urges against such actions in light of COVID-19

THE Group of 77 (G77) and China has called on the international community to urgently adopt effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral coercive economic measures against developing countries.

In a message on Friday, the G77 and China, of which Guyana assumed Chairmanship earlier this year, expressed that at such a period of global uncertainty, the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are worst on developing countries.

“The Group of 77 and China considers that, at this juncture, the enactment and application of unilateral coercive economic measures will have a negative impact on the capacity of States to respond efficiently, specifically in the acquisition of medical equipment and supplies to adequately treat their populations in the face of this pandemic,” the message reads.

“Ultimately, these measures also affect the essential cooperation and solidarity that should prevail among nations. We therefore call upon the international community to adopt urgent and effective measures to eliminate the use of unilateral coercive economic measures against developing countries.”

Meanwhile, the G77 and China has noted that many of its member countries are confronted by debilitating economic uncertainties, and that now, more than ever, the global community must remain focused on accelerating the implementation of the people-centered 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It was explained that ending global poverty requires tangible action, including greater efforts towards universal health coverage by 2030, which can, in turn, help to combat the pandemic.

The Group stated: “We call upon the international community to take coordinated and effective measures to maintain the stability of global financial markets and supply chains, including by cutting tariffs and removing trade barriers, particularly for pharmaceuticals and health supplies, in order to facilitate the unfettered flow of trade, and promote global economic recovery. We also call on the international financial institutions to help mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on developing countries, through greater flexibility in assessing their fiscal situation, and through use of appropriate financial instruments.”

It commended those governments that have swiftly implemented measures to combat the spread of the disease; the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General for his strong leadership in this time of crisis, and the launch of the UN COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

It also welcomed the G20’s statement on COVID-19 and its commitments to safeguard the global economy and support developing countries amidst the pandemic, and the announcements by various Heads of UN Funds, programmes and agencies to provide immediate and longer-term assistance to developing countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) was recognised, too, for its leading role in coordinating pandemic preparedness and response.

The Group called on governments which have not yet taken urgent steps to do so, and on governments and local authorities to engage their publics in the effort to stem the spread of the disease. The message made it clear that the Group of 77 and China is resolved not to allow any stigmatisation or discrimination of States, peoples or individuals in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group saluted dedicated and hard-working healthcare professionals; medical researchers racing to develop vaccines and treatments, and other frontline workers around the world, currently bearing the brunt of the response to the crisis.

“At this time of global uncertainty, with the evolving catastrophic impacts of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, the Group of 77 and China expresses its solidarity with all countries as we battle its effects. We are saddened by the loss of lives, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones,” the Group stated.