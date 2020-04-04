Bartica residents band together against COVID-19

— mayor calls on residents to stay home

RECOGNISING that each citizen has a role to play in tackling the coronavirus in their community, and by extension the country, a group of young men in the township of Bartica, is leading by example.

Rondy Neil Adams, a resident of Mongrippa Hill Bartica, who is also the owner of a freshener store, has brought together a group of young men, to disinfect the streets of Bartica on a daily basis.

With the use of a canter, two black tanks a pipe system, and t-shirts marked ‘HELP FIGHT COVID-19’, the team drives around Bartica and soaks the street with water containing bleach.

Adams told the Guyana Chronicle that this initiative was the result of an argument.

“Me and some of my friends, we hang normally at my shop in Third Avenue, Bartica. And we were listening to the ‘6 o clock news’ the other day and heard about the third person that died in Guyana. An argument stemmed from that and I told them now is not the time for arguments, now is the time to fight against the thing that is causing the argument – COVID-19. So I told them we can start by using my canter to wet the streets, and now it is about 15 of us who all agreed to work together, and we do this every day once the rain doesn’t fall,” the man explained.

He said that too many times people fuss and quarrel over things that they can help make a difference in, and too many times people look to specific people to fix a problem, when in all actuality, each person has a role to play.

Commending and endorsing this initiative was Mayor, Gifford Marshall. He said it is really admirable that the residents of the township can step up to such a role without compulsion.

MUCH APPRECIATED

“On behalf of the councillors of our municipality, I wish to thank the group of young men who took the initiative towards the sanitisation of public streets in the township. Risk reduction is our focus as we combat the deadly COVID-19. This gesture, aimed at creating a clean environment in the heavily-populated area of our township, is most welcome and appreciated. Combatting this pandemic will take each of us doing our part. Let’s support this effort with combined actions of social distancing and personal sanitisation. I wish to use this opportunity to thank the Regional Health Emergency Committee and all stakeholders in their efforts towards curtailing the COVID-19,” Marshall expressed.

However, notwithstanding these notable efforts of the people, the mayor said he believes the wider Bartica can do better and comply with the measures being put in place for their safety.

Through a Facebook post, Marshall said, “Your doctors, police and elected leaders are doing their best working around the clock to ensure we reduce the risk of COVID-19 in Bartica, Region Seven. This deadly virus can cause devastating effects to small communities like ours. However, despite our many advisories via radio, social media, stakeholder’s meetings and public address systems, persons continue to be very relaxed, going about their business as usual. Yet as they read the news and see the obvious happening (more COVID-19 deaths) in our country, they are calling for more action locally. Comrades, the public health advisory given along with the many systems put in place by the RHEC is significant in our fight against COVID-19.

On Wednesday, April 1, from 12 noon, we closed the entire township for 18 hours. We need our people to STAY HOME. To our surprise, groups of individuals were seen on picnic at Agatash Beach, a group was seen heading off to hunt, while many back yard parties/gatherings were observed in every constituency. Today, First Avenue was buzzing with activities. I have come to the realisation that residents would only respond to the strictest of measures or the reality of them dying. Sad. Very sad.”

Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford, had expressed similar sentiment in a previous interview with the Guyana Chronicle.

Bradford also believes that persons are not seeing the seriousness of the virus and how important it is to practice social distancing and stay off the streets.

However, the team of professionals and leaders will continue the fight to keep the virus out of the region.