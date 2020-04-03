Dear Editor,

The information from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) is crystal clear: self-isolation reduces the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. The mayors of Bartica, New Amsterdam, Linden and Corriverton have all got the message and taken action to protect the citizens of their towns from the spread of COVID-19 by imposing a number of measures, including curfews and the closing of non-essential businesses. Contrarily, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) continues to refuse to close bars, nightspots and non-essential businesses, such as clubs and gyms.

We, who live and/or work in Georgetown and its environs or who have friends and family who do, would like to know if the M&CC is aware that the Ministry of Public Health’s latest COVID-19 update states that based on WHO’s prediction, Guyana is expected to have approximately 1,400 cases of COVID-19. At the time of writing there have been 2 deaths, 8 confirmed cases, 5 having been infected through local transmission, and 43 people are in institutional quarantine and dozens more in home quarantine. We all know that Guyana does not have the human and medical resources to deal with a large outbreak of COVID-19, so prevention is our best option.

With this knowledge, we call on the M&CC, the Ministries of Communities and Public Security and all other relevant authorities to immediately take all necessary steps to protect all who live and/or work in Georgetown from exposure to and possible death from COVID-19.

We call for the immediate closure of all bars and nightspots. Alcohol consumption is proven to dull the senses, increase domestic violence and lead to risky behaviour, including not taking necessary precautions to guard against COVID-19 transmission. Gyms, clubs, and other non-essential businesses should also close at 6.00 pm daily, and workplaces should be encouraged to have their employees who can work from home do so as soon as possible.

As other municipalities have taken the initiative to do, there should be no gatherings whatsoever of more than 3 people and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Restaurants, cafes and fast food outlets should be checked to ensure the proper hygiene measures are in place and encouraged to close in-house service and increase their take away and delivery services. An advisory should be issued to all market and road side vendors about necessary measures to ensure their safety and the safety of their customers and the population in general.

It is a fact that women will be particularly vulnerable to domestic violence and children to child abuse including child sexual abuse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Help & Shelter has hotlines and both Help & Shelter and Red Thread have services available, as do Blossom, ChildLink (for children at risk) and United Bricklayers.

The Ministry of Social Protection needs to ensure that the distribution of pensions is done in a way that reduces the number of senior citizens having to spend hours in long lines, thus exposing them to greater risk from COVID-19. Such measures need to be publicly advertised and made known to pensioners. We know that the elderly tend to suffer inordinately from underlying conditions, making them the most vulnerable to infection.

More people will be using ATM services during this period to avoid contact with others in the banks. The Association of Bankers should advise its members to ensure that their ATMs are regularly sanitised as the virus can remain on metal and plastic surfaces for days.

The countries with the highest number of infections and deaths are those that did not take the necessary preventive measures quickly enough. We demand that the M&CC take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and health of everyone who lives and/or works in Georgetown. We call on any and all authorising government body to urgently empower the M&CC with the necessary authority to do what is necessary immediately in the face of this clear and present danger.

We also call on the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to immediately put in place measures similar to those taken during the flood of 2015 to assist the most at risk – the poor and vulnerable – with the distribution of essential care packages that should include bleach, soap and hand sanitizers, sanitary pads and hampers of essential food items including flour, rice, oil, peas, beans, salt, sugar and Max C packs.

We also call on the relevant authorities to expand public handwashing facilities at strategic points and in communities that lack potable running water.

We suggest the establishment of community food and hygienic supplies banks to further the effort to assist the poor and vulnerable.

The COVID-19 pandemic calls for all Guyana to act with the utmost personal responsibility, to keep informed, safe, alert and kind. The M&CC and ALL relevant authorities must implement and comply with the WHO/PAHO and Ministry of Health mandates and measures.

This is a matter of the very greatest urgency. Our lives are stake.

Yours faithfully,

