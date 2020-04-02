Dear Editor

JOKES have been made regarding Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan’s accusations of Russian meddling. However, my findings will show that those who laughed at him should apologise and retract their statements.

What I have discovered is that that sockpuppet social media accounts are being used to promote the PPP disinformation regarding the general elections.

There is one Disqus profile which started posting comments on Stabroek News articles during and after the elections. The user is “Viktoriya”, and this profile was created a few weeks before the elections. Over 100 comments were made to date with the intent of Astroturfing comments to be highly critical of the coalition government. The profile image is that of a Caucasian woman wearing a winter fur coat, and the name “Viktoriya” is commonly used in the former USSR countries such as Russia and Ukraine. The person claimed in one post that she is not from Guyana.

Why would someone from Russia have a deep interest in Guyanese politics, yet have a tilted view which supports the PPP? The comments from that person were mainly bashing the APNU+AFC. The words used are suspect to the extent that they sound like the PPP propagandist buzzwords.

Is the PPP involved in an online disinformation operation by using Russian bots on social media?

Regards,

Riaz Hamid