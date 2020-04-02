COVID-19 cases jump to 19

– regions expanding isolation, quarantining capacity

– COVID-19 hotline now available in more regions

By Navendra Seoraj

SCOIAL distancing and other precautionary measures are becoming more important now, as Guyana records seven new cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of infected persons from 12 to 19.

Considering the increase in the number of cases, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said Guyanese need to cooperate and adhere to precautionary measures, outlined by the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders.

Guyana had confirmed its first imported case of COVID-19 in Georgetown on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

That patient, a 52-year-old Guyanese woman who had travelled from the United States of America to Guyana on March 5, 2020, was presented to the public health system on March 10. She died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation on March 11. Since then, four of the woman’s relatives and thirteen others have tested positive for the virus.

The cases were from three regions, with Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) having seventeen cases and one probable case; and Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) having one each.

Health authorities have so far tested 70 persons, with the results being 19 positives, 50 negatives and one inconclusive. The number of deaths remain at two.

Director of Disease Control, Dr. Nadia Liu, had explained that an inconclusive case means that the person tested neither negative nor positive. It, however, means that the person can go on to manifest signs and symptoms of the virus and then test positive.

In such cases, health officials will continue to monitor the patient(s). Minister Lawrence said 36 persons are now in institutional quarantine, and of the 11 persons in isolation, one remains hospitalised in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). According to the minister, 119 persons are practising home quarantine.

Considering the increase in the number of cases, the public health ministry, in an effort to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19, will be strengthening community and hospital surveillance, as well as strengthening the capacity of the ministry’s rapid response surveillance team.

REGIONAL EXPANSION

Minister Lawrence said some regions have already initiated the process of building capacity. At the Mabaruma Regional Hospital in Region One (Barima-Waini), hospital officials have developed an external triage area and a coloured hand-band system for differentiation of ailments.

A separate isolation facility has also been identified, with the capacity for eight to ten persons and quarantine capacity for two persons. Minister Lawrence said this will be expanded as time goes by.

Hand-washing stations have been established at the entrance of the regional hospital and janitorial workers have started to sanitize the hospital every two hours.

Among the other regions, which have started to build capacity, is Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), where health authorities have expanded the quarantine facility to cater for 30 additional persons.

Other measures across the country include the establishment of the existing COVID-19 hotline in Regions Two, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten. According to Minister Lawrence, calls to the hotline have moved from 1,065 to 1,142.

It was reported that hotline reports from persons, who were in contact with infected persons, were coming from communities along the coastland, including Enmore and Good Hope on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) to Prashad Nagar, Straboek and South Ruimveldt in Georgetown. There have also been calls from Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara (ECD) and Vreed-en-Hoop on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD).

The public health ministry’s surveillance team has also been reaching out to those “contacts.” And, in this regard, Minister Lawrence said persons, who are contacted by the surveillance team, must provide accurate information, since this could contribute to stopping the spread of the virus.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact globally. As of April, the number of confirmed cases in 210 countries and territories stood at 750,890 with the number of deaths at 36,405.

In the region of the Americas, the total number of confirmed cases has increased from 142,081 to 163,014. The number of deaths in this region has also moved from 2,457 to 2,836.

On Saturday, President David Granger said a “cavalier approach” in the face of COVID-19 pandemic could ‘seriously’ impair government’s efforts to combat the virus, especially now that the cases have moved from five to eight persons.

Such an approach from the public could result in consequences which will be devastating for the entire population, said the president.

“Guyanese, I urge you to continue to support all medical professionals: doctors, nurses, and other caregivers. I urge you also to practise social distancing in public places and to avoid crowds, ceremonies including funerals and large gatherings,” said President Granger.

He also advised persons to remain calm and implement all guidelines relating to personal hygiene and infection prevention and control.

Based on consultations, President Granger had issued directions under the Public Health Ordinance (Cap.145) and international standard to prevent and control the spread of this disease.

Speaking about those instructions, the President said: “I authorised the Minister of Public Health to take all measures considered necessary to restrain, segregate and isolate persons suffering from the disease and, or who may be likely to be suffering from the disease.”

He believes that the public ‘must’ adhere to infection prevention and control measures, as personal conduct is the single most important element in preventing the spread of this deadly disease.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

WHO said most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older persons and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

WHO believes that the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is to be well-informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practise respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” WHO advised.