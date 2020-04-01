Coe congratulates Raynor over top post

(CMC) – World Athletics president Lord Coe has written to congratulate Bermuda’s athletics chief Donna Raynor after she was confirmed as a member of a leading international group under his purview.

Raynor, president of the Bermuda National Athletics Association (BNAA), has been appointed to the World Athletics Development Commission, beating out more than 150 other applicants, according to the Royal Gazette newspaper.

“This is exciting and a great step for little Bermuda being appointed to the World Athletics Commission,” said Raynor of her new appointment, adding that she had received a congratulatory message from Coe, the 63-year-old London-born former middle-distance runner.

As Sebastien Coe, he won four Olympic gold medals.

Lord Coe told Raynor: “We know you will add considerable value and insight to the commission over this period and look forward to your input and contributions as we collectively aim to further grow and develop the sport.”

Raynor said her international post will involve advising how to increase participation levels from grassroots to elite, monitoring and evaluating programmes and activities delivered by or on behalf of World Athletics and the promotion and protection of the values of athletics.

“This shows that they are appreciating and respecting how we are running the sport of athletics in Bermuda,” she added.

Raynor said the selection process started last October after she applied for positions on three commissions – competition, development and governance – and was endorsed by Mia Bean, a member of the BNAA board.

“I felt my area of expertise was more suitable to the Development Commission. I was so pleased and excited when I received the email on March 16 stating that I was successful in my application.”

She said preparation for the CARIFTA Games, the annual regional junior athletics showpiece due to be staged in Bermuda in April but now postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, “kind of took my mind off my application for this commission”.

Raynor said: “I am sure once we get through this COVID-19, the roles, responsibilities, projects and meeting dates (of the commission) will be finalised and confirmed.”