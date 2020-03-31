‘We will not lock down the City’ – Mayor Narine

– Says waiting on Gov’t to say next move

By Telesha Ramnarine

UNLIKE other municipalities across the country which have moved to implement a curfew within their districts, Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, said, repeatedly on Monday, that he will not act independent of central government, but will wait on authorities to make his next move.

“There are many calls about a city lockdown. But I can say to you, the city is not a light bulb where you can flick a switch and lock it down like that. We will not lock down the city,” Narine told reporters at City Hall, in context of the dreaded COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) pandemic.

He said he called a press conference to clear the air on rumours about a lockdown, so that market vendors and others can know how to proceed with their business, which may include perishable items.

“At this moment, I make it clear; we have a team set up working along with the Ministry of Public Health. We met with Ministry of Communities only Friday. So we are seeking guidance as well. The President signed an executive order a few weeks ago, and we as the city, will await the next move because we believe we have to fight COVID-19 as a team. This is a national issue. Let us do this together,” the mayor said.

He said the municipality will work closely with the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders including the Private Sector Commission, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), and the banks.

“We are working closely with the Ministries of Public Health and Communities and other stakeholders. We can defeat this virus by working together and not blaming each other. The city will not close or lock down; we will maintain our daily operation,” he added.

Furthermore, Narine said nowhere in Chapter 28:01 of the Municipal and District Councils Act (the laws governing the municipality), does it give the City Council authority to install a curfew or restrict businesses.

“That is a national issue and we will be guided by the government….on our next move. This is a national issue and the City cannot make a decision to close businesses or other entities just like that,” he said.

The Mayor maintained that he will not act without the go-ahead from the government. “If we tend to lock down the city, what will become of the doctors, the nurses, those people who are working for state, the social workers, who will interact with those individuals affected by COVID-19? All of these things we need to take into consideration. What is the next move? And that move rests with central government, and we are liaising with the Ministry of Communities and public and other stakeholders on the way forward. We will not move independently because 28:01 does not give us that authority to do so.

“The city is the heart of the country. If I am to lock down the city, what will happen to the customs officers and all those people who have to go to work still? The places which supply food and all these things. We have to put systems in place. If we lock down, what about enforcement? We would need the police, so it needs collaboration.”

Town Clerk (Ag) Sherry Jerrick, who was also present at the meeting, told the Guyana Chronicle that whatever action is taken must be ordered by the Government, even if there is a public crisis. She said her personal view is that the city council has no authority to impose a curfew or implement a lockdown. Meanwhile, the Mayor sought to remind citizens of the need for social distancing. “I appeal to all bars, beauty parlours, clubs, night spots, fish shops, hang out spots, and barber shops to take precautions. Supermarket and store owners should put systems in place to limit gathering. All churches, mosques and mandirs to take precautions. Buses, taxi drivers we’re asking to sanitize their vehicles often and to equip their vehicles with sanitizers for their passengers.”