More station bail for minor offences in ‘A’ Division amid COVID-19

– to reduce congestion in station lockup

THE Guyana Police Force’s ‘A’ Division is doing its part to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

Commander of the division, Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore, told DPI that to ease the congestion in the station lockups, more persons are being offered bail. “In minor matters that are not serious, persons are being placed on bail once there is not a threat or risk of them furthering the offence or tampering with the witness,” he explained.

“For the serious offences, we try to deal with those matters swiftly so there isn’t a long wait,” Superintendent Azore added. The Commander also pointed out that sanitisation measures are also in place for those persons entering the station’s compound. Additionally, there are sanitisation stations at the front of each department to ensure persons are properly cleansed before entering the department.

The Commander noted that while there is no directive to close bars and clubs, the 2:00am curfew remains in full effect and the force will continue to enforce the curfew. Notably, Minister of Public Security, Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan, has issued a stern warning to bar owners and other business persons who continue to ignore public health advisories that limit the number of patrons in their premises.

The Public Security Minister said it is imperative that the advisories are heeded and if need be, certain penalties may have to be implemented for those who choose to ignore these health-safety measures.

According to the World Health Organisation, there are over 693,224 confirmed cases from 203 countries coupled with 33,106 deaths. In Guyana, there have been eight confirmed cases with one death. Persons are being urged to practice the precautionary measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health to help slow the spread of the virus. (DPI)