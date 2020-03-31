CCJ closes door due to COVID-19

As a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has created ripple effects worldwide, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on Monday closed its operations until further notice.

Trinidad and Tobago, the territory where the CCJ is located, has implemented certain restrictions to overcome this global pandemic. The CCJ, in a release, highlighted that e-filing via CURIA is operational. Library queries can be e-mailed to library@ccj.org and general queries can be forwarded to info@ccj.org.

Earlier this month, the CCJ, under the guidance of the local Ministries of Health and National Security, and in order to ensure the safety of staff members, visitors and stakeholders, decided to take several measures including the postponement of the 12th CCJ Annual International Law Moot.

The Court had taken the necessary precaution to postpone this event as it brings together law students from throughout the region to participate in its flagship mooting competition, the CCJ said. It said that alternative modes for conducting the moot and dates are under consideration and decisions will be communicated in due course. The regional court has also suspended Court Tours to the public in an effort to restrict the free flow of persons throughout the CCJ building and to control the level of interaction among persons. The move also includes tours comprising students from every educational level.