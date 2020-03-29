Mental wellness in Guyana right now

WHAT do you call someone smack in the middle of the effects of a global pandemic and a seemingly, neverending political conundrum? Well, that person is called a stressed-out Guyanese.

Contending with the happenings of post-election Guyana is infinitely exacerbated by the current relentlessness of coronavirus (COVID-19), and it doesn’t take an expert to figure out that this would take a toll on our mental wellness.

“A lot of anxiety is rooted in worrying about the unknown and waiting for something to happen – coronavirus is that on a macro scale,” a BBC report said, quoting Rosie Weatherley, spokesperson for mental health charity Mind.

That same BBC report also contended that the constant stream of information (credible and the fake news) can become taxing on someone’s mental wellness, exacerbating those pre-existing conditions that some persons may have.

In Guyana, specifically cognizant of the political conundrum, local psychologist Balogun Osunbiyi posited that any “highly charged” occurrences, such as the political season or COVID-19, could harm any person’s physical and social well-being.

Cognizant of the mental burden of COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made a few recommendations that I believe would be very helpful in navigating these trying times.

First and foremost, the most important thing is, as much as reasonably possible, take all necessary precautions to take care of yourself and your loved ones. That means washing your hands constantly and avoiding touching your face, maintaining a healthy diet and a healthy lifestyle, and practising social distancing (that is, staying home once possible).

To protect your mental wellness specifically, the WHO also suggested that persons avoid watching, reading or listening to news that would contribute to anxious or distressing feelings. In this context, yes, we probably want to always be in the know, but it is also imperative to know how much you would be affected by distressing news.

Next, the WHO also advises that we try to seek information at specific times and from credible sources. I am positive we are all in some Whatsapp group where someone has sent some ridiculous message, whether a “cure” or something to trivialise the severity of the virus, about COVID-19. I feel it is very important to distance myself from that sort of narrative and stick to the credible information being disseminated by the relevant authorities.

Aside from the WHO suggestions, the BBC also suggested that we engage in healthy activities that help us make the best of the situation. Leisurely activities such as catching up on the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, reading the book you downloaded months ago, getting much-needed rest or connecting with your loved ones online, are great ways to make use of the time. If you’re a University student, it would be wise to finish those assignments and try to teach yourself those remaining topics for the semester (your GPA will thank you later).

I am very pleased with the non-governmental efforts being taken to help mitigate the very stressful impact of this pandemic. Whether it’s the handwashing station installed at the Stabroek area or corporate entities donating essential supplies, many persons are trying to make this more bearable. Notice, even Republic Bank, which previously set the benchmark for inducing stress, has chipped in and decided to reduce interest rates and defer loan payments!

In all of this, however, it also doesn’t take an expert to say that there’s a fundamental difference between trying to make the most of the situation and intentionally endangering yourself and those around you.

In this context, however, I read an interesting column by Akola Thompson, last week. She outlined the nexus between the impact of coronavirus and the ramifications this impact has on those persons with more dire financial constraints. Poor persons, who do not have the option to stay home from work and have to contend with the price gouging, are way more susceptible to dire realities as this virus continues to change the way we navigate everyday life.

Thompson posited that the pandemic has shown us the various inadequacies in our current economic system, including but not limited to the dearth of social programmes that would help to mitigate an occurrence like this for vulnerable persons. For me, that is yet another dimension that many Guyanese would have to add to their existing paradigm of stress. And that is truly saddening.

As we try to get a hold on this situation, I hope that we take the precautions to protect our mental wellness and look out for those around us. I’d very much like our borders to be reopened as soon as possible and for things to return to normalcy (or, at least a semblance of normalcy) so that I can come back home.