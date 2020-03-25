Use ‘Tidy Up’ detergents in COVID-19 fight

…urges local entrepreneur

WITH the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak wreaking havoc in many countries, the demand for and sales of hand sanitisers and other detergents, in particular the Lysol brand, and even toilet paper, have increased worldwide, Guyana included.

The items have become so sought-after that pharmacies, supermarkets and even the regular community shops, where previously one could have found them, have either been hoarding the products, implementing price mark-up or limiting the number of items that each person can purchase.

But health institutions, following on the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been encouraging citizens to adopt to the hand washing procedure, as more germs can be removed by the washing hands with soap and water for about 20 to 30 seconds.

It was noted that even though hand sanitisers can help reduce the risk of catching certain infections, not all hand sanitisers are equally effective against COVID-19. The most effective sanitisers, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are those with at least 60 per cent alcohol.

Cognisant that the Lysol brand may be outstripping supply right now, Dwayne and Melissa Younge, the husband and wife management team, of `Tidy Up’, Guyana’s first detergent refill business, is assiduously making efforts to ensure that there is enough of the product on hand to cater for the demand of its customers and embrace new customers.

The business which has its central distribution office located at Lot 455 Section `A’ Diamond Housing Scheme, boasts of offering quality and affordable detergents in the range of antibacterial hand soap, dishwashing liquid and multipurpose cleaners, fabric softeners, laundry detergents, in an effort to help persons to maintain personal hygiene and clean surroundings.

The slogan of the business, which started in March 2018, states, “It makes ‘cents’ to refill,” with the 3R goal being recycling, reducing and reusing of resources.

In addition to Diamond, there are distribution outlets at Soesdyke junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD); Amelia’s Ward, Linden; Parfait Harmonie and Bella Dam, Pouderoyen (West Bank Demerara (WBD); Leonora West Coast Demerara (WCD); Plaisance Line Top and Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Bartica; Essequibo Coast and Cummings Street in the city.

Speaking with this publication on Monday, March 23, 2020, Mr. Younge said, “The aim is to produce items which are environmentally friendly in commercial quantities and available to everyone and at the lowest of prices.

Younge assured that while the company is seeking to ensure all of its products are in adequate supply to meet the demands of the society, priority is given to manufacturing household cleaners, antibacterial soap, antiseptic and disinfectants, all of which have great germicidal properties.

He reiterated that the company, cognisant that persons in the health care system are the first responders in the COVID-19 cause, is focusing on producing a chemically-formulated hand sanitiser for use in that sector. First responders, because of the nature of their job, are not always in a position to practise hand-washing, hence the need for access to proper hand sanitisers, he added.

On this note, Younge stated that the general population should not feel that it has been neglected, but, instead, should understand the circumstances under which first responders work, hence they should be properly equipped when dealing with the disease.

On that note, the entrepreneur also called on all Guyanese to, in addition to practising hand washing, ensure that they disinfect surfaces where they operate. He is also urging private sector business, government ministries and janitorial services, to sample the products, adding “we are all in this COVID-19 business.”

Younge said that, presently, the products are not available to communities in Berbice and Corentyne, but that he would welcome persons interested to get into the business from those areas, to come on board. Contact can be made via Tele Number 624-3508.