Moco Moco man succumbs following beating at Lethem

Police are investigating the death of a farmer of Moco Moco village, Central Rupununi who succumbed after he was attacked by several men at Lethem on Wednesday afternoon.

Dead is Leroy Ault called ‘Junior.’

Reports are that the farmer, who sells his produce at Lethem, was involved in an altercation with another man at Kanuku Drive, Lethem and during the melee several men attacked the farmer.

He was allegedly beaten about his body with a wood and one of the assailants hit him about his head with a piece of wood.The man was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

At the scene of the assault, eyewitnesses noted that the victim’s motorcycle along with a bunch of bananas which he was selling, were left on the ground.

Four men, including the son of a former Regional Executive Officer, have been arrested by the police as investigations into the matter are ongoing.