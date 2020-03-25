COVID-19 Update || Confirmed cases in Guyana remains at 5

… 13 persons put in quarantine as a precautionary measure

… 4 in mandatory isolation

As the Ministry of Public Health continues to put systems in place to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus, a total of 13 persons have been put in quarantine.

To date a total of 5 persons have been tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Guyana, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence said at a news conference today.

She said 4 persons have been put in mandatory isolation.She added that some 7 persons were of interest to the ministry and to date, 6 persons from that list have been removed from the list.

Lawrence said that those persons under quarantine as well as those in isolation will continue to receive support from the ministry’s Mental Health unit in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection.

The Health Minister said that the Health Emergency Operations Centre continues to implement the National Strategic Plan to counter COVID-19 in Guyana and members of response team have been meeting every 48 hours to mitigate the spread of the virus.She said too that the ministry as an adequate supply of testing kits fro medical personnel to utilise.

The ministry continues with its education drive via various media and Lawrence said the ministry has been also able to translate its messages in four indigenous languages including in Patamona,Macushi, Akawaio and Waphisana.

She said the ministry is currently working on message strategies for persons living with disabilities and also for translation to the remigrant population.

The Public Health Minister reminded the populace to continue the practice of social distancing and to also undertake good hygienic practices to ensure that Guyana combats COVID-19.

The Ministry of Public Health will provide another update on Thursday at 12:00hrs.

Globally, there are over 451, recorded cases of the pandemic. More than 20,400 persons have died. The total recorded cases in the United States stood at 55,568 at 13:40hrs today.

Closer to Guyana, Brazil has recorded over 2270 cases while Trinidad and Tobago recorded 60 cases. Suriname has recorded 8 cases of the virus while Venezuela’s figures have climbed to 91.