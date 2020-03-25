Bus conductor accused of sexual activity with minor remanded

A 22-year-old bus conductor, Telvin Wilburg, of Mabaruma, was, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, remanded to prison by Magistrate Faith McGusty, having been charged with sexual activity with a child under 16 years.

Wilburg appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge, when it was read to him.

The charge alleged that, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Jungle Settlement, North West District, Wilburg engaged in sexual activity with a female 13-year-old child by touching her left leg.

The prosecutor objected to Wilburg being granted bail due to the distance between the victim and the defendant.

Magistrate McGusty proceeded to remand Wilburg to prison and adjourned the matter until Monday, May 18, 2020.

The matter was transferred to Mabaruma Court for report and fixture.