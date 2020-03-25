AB de Villiers speaks about comeback to South African side

THE South African cricket team is going through a bit of a transition period. The situation had risen after the retirement of some key individuals who had carried the Proteas.

Imran Tahir, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy are some of the players who have retired from international cricket. But, the early retirement of the South African batsman AB de Villiers has definitely impacted the side heavily.

Recently, while playing in the Big Bash League 2019-20, the right-handed batsman had said that there have been talks of his comeback to international cricket. The comeback would see him primarily focussing on winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 for the South African side.

Since Mark Boucher signed up for the role of head coach, his aim has been to take the side in the right direction. Boucher has openly expressed his desire to have ABD back in the side. Former skipper Faf du Plessis, also expressed his interest to have the retired star back for the ICC T20 World Cup.

Speculations were that de Villiers will play some international cricket before the start of the IPL but that didn’t happen. With the cash-rich league being postponed till April 15, RCB player opened up on the possibility of an international comeback.

“Let’s wait and see what happens. My focus is on the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the moment and helping Royal Challengers Bangalore realise our full potential. Then we will sit down and have a look at the rest of the year and see what is possible,” de Villiers said as quoted by Sportstar.

For now, it seems AB is planning not to hurry into making any decision. The 36-year-old had retired from international cricket in 2018. He did try to get into the South African squad before the World Cup 2019. However, the team management didn’t let him. In the end, the World Cup turned out to be disastrous for the Proteas.

Talking about his decision of retiring, he said, “Each player must consider his own circumstances and make his own decision. I reached a point where I wanted to see more of my wife and two young sons and seek a reasonable balance between family and cricket.

“The mental and physical demands on the leading players are massive these days, but each player must decide what he can and can’t do.” (CricTracker)