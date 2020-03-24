Claude ‘Alfy’ Duguid laid to rest

FORMER Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) member Claude ‘Alfy’ Duguid was yesterday laid to rest as family, friends and former teammates gathered to pay their final respects to one of sports shooting beloved marksmen.

Duguid, a former Small-bore Section vice-captain, passed away last Tuesday following a period of illness.

The loss of Duguid, who also represented the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council, had plunged the local and Caribbean shooting fraternity into a state of shock.

He was remembered as a loving brother, father and friend; someone who gave his all every time he was asked to represent Guyana and the West Indies.

Claude Duguid fired off his career around 1990 and over the years he became a permanent member of the National Full-bore Team, representing Guyana regionally and internationally.

In 2000 he was part of the West Indies Full-bore Team that participated in the Millennium Match at Bisley, England, where he performed admirably, Sampson reflected.

Duguid’s longtime friend and Full-bore team captain Mahendra Persaud recounted on the many great times they shared, both on and off the ranges around the world.

Yesterday, at Merriman Funeral Home, Duguid’s Full-bore teammates, family and friends, all gathered to say goodbye to their beloved friend, who represented his country with distinction.

Major John Nelson, president of the West Indies Full-bore Shooting Council, conveyed condolences on behalf of the Caribbean fraternity and affirmed that Duguid’s presence will be missed.