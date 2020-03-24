Barbina XI defeat Sebai XI in 15-over clash

A MAN-of-the-match performance from Orison Sealy propelled Barbina XI to a seven-wicket victory against Sebai XI in a friendly hardball clash, organised by Sebai Sports Club on Sunday at Sebai Recreational Ground, in Sebai Village, Port Kaituma, Region One.

Barbina XI of Mabaruma won the toss and opted to bowl first in front of a large crowd and under a clear sky. The home team’s batsmen had to face testing bowling on a lively pitch and fast outfield. With opening batsman Danny Benjamin leading the charge, the home team managed to post 95-6 in their allotted overs.

Benjamin made a fluent 33, while Devon Benjamin added 16, Randolph Benjamin 13 not out and Sherlon Rodrigues nine, retired hurt.

Owen James, who picked up 2-15 off two overs, led the visitors. Sealy, Adrian Hernandez, Elwin De Souza and Ozell Campbell supported with one wicket each.

Needing to score at 6.4 runs per over, Barbina XI were able to quickly chase down the score. Sealy proved destructive against the home team’s bowling attack. He belted shots in all directions to finish with six sixes and one four in a top score of 55.

Ainsworth Pritchard supported with a well-calculated 16 at the top of the innings, while Anthony Brown made 11 quick runs towards the end to seal the win (96-3) off 10.5 overs.

Randolph Benjamin finished with 2-32 from 2.5 overs, while Kenneth Benjamin took 1-16 from three overs.

Barbina XI will hope to continue their winning ways when they host Sebai XI this weekend in a return clash.

Sebai Sports Club would like to extend gratitude to Mr Colin Croal for sponsoring the winners’ trophy.